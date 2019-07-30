Jordyn Woods Rocks Lavish Gown On Instagram After Kylie Jenner Unfollows Her

Jordyn Woods seems to be unbothered by the fact that her former bestie finally decided to publicly cut ties with her.

The model has been updating her Instagram page as often as usual, proving that she has moved on with her life and is focused on her blossoming career. She shared a stunning new photo from the set of her latest endeavor, a collaboration with rapper Rick Ross for the music video for his new tune, “BIG TYME.”

Jordyn wore a jaw-dropping black gown, which was all made of layers of ruffled tulle, and had a huge train that followed behind her. Looking like an absolute Disney princess, she looked candid on set while sitting on the floor, fully focused on her role. She wore her dark voluminous curls in a tight ponytail, allowing her super long hair to cascade down her back and seemingly blend into the dress.

The 21-year-old also donned a full face of makeup, including plenty of contour and highlighter, which enhanced her prominent cheek bones, thick eyelashes, and some nude-colored lip gloss on her full lips. She completed the striking look with a pair of statement earrings.

The “BIG TYME” music video is dropping today, and Jordyn is super proud of her involvement in the project. As she told her fans in an Instagram post not long along, being part of the video was a special moment for her because her late father’s favorite rapper was Rick Ross — and now, she gets to pay tribute to her dad by working alongside the artist.

Jordyn is currently focusing on her work, especially now that there are little chances she will rekindle her friendship with ex-BFF Kylie Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has decided to unfollow Jordyn on social media, months after the cheating scandal that shocked the world.

Fans of the KarJenner clan will remember that Jordyn was cut off from the family after it emerged that she got a little too cozy with Khloe Kardashian’s baby father and ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, back in February. But despite calling it quits on their friendship, Kylie still followed Jordyn on Instagram.

However, Jordyn was recently spotted hanging out with another of Khloe’s exes, James Harden, at a bar in Houston, which may have prompted the Kylie Cosmetics founder to stand by her big sister’s side and publicly ditch her former childhood friend for good.