Rita Ora Drops Jaws Getting Wet In A Skin-Tight Swimsuit

Rita's leaving seriously little to the imagination.

Rita Ora had jaws across the world dropping with her latest very seductive Instagram post. The British singer left very little to the imagination in a triple black and white photo upload on the social media site that showed her seductively exiting the water via some steps while showing off her seriously fit and toned body in a swimsuit.

The “Anywhere” singer proudly flaunted her figure in the three monochrome snaps she treated her 15.1 million followers to as she got soaking wet in her skin-tight one-piece that perfectly showcased her curves.

The one-piece bathing suit featured a fun design across the torso and thick stripes from the waist down. Ora was giving her fans a good look at her multiple tattoos as she made her way out of the water with her blonde hair slicked right back away from her face.

The star opted to accessorize her swimwear look with several chains around her neck and a number of bracelets on her left wrist as she took a dip in the water, with the photos giving multiple angles as she headed back onto dry land.

Fans most definitely took notice of Rita’s very sultry display as the comments section was flooded with praise for the talented 28-year-old.

“You are gorgeous,” one fan told her with a kissing emoji, while another commented on the upload, “Beautiful Rita” with an emoji with hearts for eyes and a red heart.

Another Instagram user was so taken aback by Ora’s sultry NSFW swimsuit shots, which she revealed in the caption were taken by photographer Ronan Park, that they joked, “I just fainted.”

The stunning snaps have already been liked more than 891,000 times on the social media site.

But Rita’s not exactly a stranger to showing some skin on social media.

The flawless singer and actress has shared bikini and swimsuit snaps with her followers on multiple occasions before, with The Inquisitr previously sharing flawless photos of Ora flashing the flesh in a seriously skimpy string black bikini.

The star was also spotted around the same time putting her amazing body on display in her nude swimwear as she soaked up the sunshine, as The Inquisitr also reported.

When it comes to the amazing figure she’s so proudly showing off, Rita has previously revealed her secrets to getting and staying so toned which includes a whole lot of exercise.

“I do circuit training. I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have. I do three circuits and repeat that three times. I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting,” she told Shape in a 2017 interview of her exercise routine.

She then continued, “I do one circuit of cardio. What I’ve learned is that you can take your time with training. You don’t have to beat yourself up as long as you get in the workouts that you need.”