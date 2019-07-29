Sara Underwood Showers In The Forest & Drives Her Fans Wild

Sara Underwood sent pulses racing on Monday when she shared a snap in which she was taking a shower in the forest.

In the photo, the model could be seen standing under a shower fixture that was attached to the side of a tiny cabin in the woods. The moss-covered cottage looked to be in the middle of a forest far from the trappings of modern living. The shower had no walls or curtain, and it took up only a small portion of the back deck. Underwood wore a peach bikini perhaps for the purpose of the photo and appeared to rinse her wet hair under the shower. Taken from a side view, followers could see Underwood’s tone body in the snap. Surrounded by a swathe of green leaves, the photo looked idyllic.

Underwood’s 9.2 million fans were loving everything about the photo.

“Babe in the tree house,” one follower wrote.

“This is heaven,” wrote another.

“Can I help you taking shower. I’ll clean your whole body inch by inch,” one fan joked.

“You are the fantasy of every man,” said another.

“Wow that is a lovely view,” one follower commented.

“I imagine that this is what heaven looks like,” another fan wrote.

“Morning, Sexy Beast! RAWR!!” said one fan.

The geotag for the snap said it was shot in Olympic National Forest, and the cabin appeared to be one that Underwood helped build for her YouTube Channel, Cabinland, in which she and partner Jacob Witzling share their experiences building whimsical, tiny cabins. Underwood said in the photo’s caption that since the addition of a shower, the cabin now had it all.

Underwood appears to be quite a nature lover, as she spends a lot of time outside. Many of the stunner’s most recent photos show her in the Washington state area. From Olympic National Forest to Vancouver, Underwood seems to do a lot of traveling.

On Sunday, the Instagram sensation shared a video of her standing near a waterfall in a remote location that was as peaceful as the cabin shot on Monday. In the clip, the beauty stood thigh-high in water near a waterfall. A drone shooting the video zoomed out from the location, showing that Underwood was standing in a pool of water in an area that was so remote it could only be reached by helicopter.

