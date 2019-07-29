‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga, 40, Drops Jaws In Tight Neon Swimsuit

Melissa's putting her toned body on display in a sunny new swimwear snap.

Melissa Gorga is dropping jaws with her latest swimwear snap. In a new photo shared to her Instagram account on July 28, the gorgeous 40-year-old mom of three showed off her seriously toned body while spending some time at New Jersey’s Jersey Shore as she posed for the camera in a skimpy skin-tight neon bathing suit.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym as she gave her 1.8 million followers a good look at her toned figure while posing on a deck with the water behind her.

Melissa looked off into the distance as her long brunette hair flowed down past her shoulders, while the reality star placed her right hand on her head and pointed her toes to show off the neon green high-cut swimsuit that perfectly showcased her long and lean legs.

She tagged her make-up artist, Brielle Pollara, in the photo while telling fans that she was spending her Sunday always taking a look on the “bright side” as she enjoyed the sunshine with some time outdoors.

It’s safe to say that Gorga’s plethora of followers most definitely took notice of all her hard work on her body, as the comments section was overrun with comments from Instagram users praising the stunning reality star.

One person commented that the TV personality – who’s sister-in-law to fellow RHONJ housewife Teresa Guidice – was #MomGoals with a fire emoji, while another wrote, “Love the neon green on you.”

A third Instagram user commented, “Damn mama!!” with several fire emoji as another added, “You’re so beautiful!!!!”

But Gorga is no stranger to treating her followers to a glimpse at herself in her swimwear.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the mom to Joey, Gino, and Antonia with husband Joe Gorga, recently shared a flawless snap of herself rocking a strapless bikini as she enjoyed the sunshine on the other side of the country during a recent sunny trip to California.

Prior to that, Melissa’s fit and toned body was on display again as The Inquisitr shared another photo of the Envy boutique owner in a plunging string bikini that had her fans saying she looked younger than ever as she posed with her husband.

But the star’s fit figure doesn’t come without a whole lot of hard work.

Back in November, Gorga opened up to Women’s Health about how she keeps her body in such great shape. In the interview she admitted that working out and staying healthy for her is “a lifestyle.”

“I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable,” Melissa told the outlet. “I do a lot of lifting. I don’t do that much cardio, because I run around so much.”