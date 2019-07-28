Larsa Pippen Gives Instagram A Good Look At Her Booty In Hot Pink Thong

Larsa Pippen is showing off her figure in her latest bikini snap. The former reality TV star posted a racy photo of herself to social media this week, and put all of her curves on display in the process.

On Saturday, Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and one of her gal pals lounging while they soaked up some sun. The duo both laid out on a deck on their stomachs, putting their curvy backsides on display for the camera.

Pippen donned a hot pink string bikini, which showed off her booty, long, lean legs and toned arms, as well as her tiny waist. Her friend, Isabela Grutman, wore a maroon bikini that flaunted her own impressive bikini body.

Larsa had her long, sandy blonde hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head and styled in straight strands. She also donned a pair of earrings and some dark, oversize sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays while she worked on her tan.

The pair both lay on white towels and add pillows for extra comfort. They also have multiple bottoms of water sitting in between them to stay hydrated out in the hot weather.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen made headlines last year when she announced that she and her longtime husband, NBA great Scottie Pippen, had decided to split after over 20 years together.

Larsa released a statement after filing for divorce, revealing that she and Scottie would remain a family and do everything in their power to keep their four children — Justin, Sophia, Presten, and Scotty Jr. — their main priority.

Loading...

Following the couple’s split, Larsa took a lot of heat from fans as rumors that she was unfaithful and a gold digger hit the internet.

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that,” Larsa said of the rumors on Instagram, per Your Tango.

“He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money. I’ve had it my whole life,” Pippen continued.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen’s life and sexy photos by following her on Instagram.