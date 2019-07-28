Gigi & Bella Hadid Rock String & Thong Bikinis, Gobble Scrambled Eggs On Sun-Drenched Greek Vacation

Gigi and Bella Hadid are officially in vacation mode. The supermodel sister duo has been photographed soaking up the Mediterranean sun, per the Daily Mail‘s report earlier today. It looks like these siblings have selected an upscale and celebrity-adored location, as they visited Mykonos, Greece, not long after Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner was there.

Photos showed Bella and Gigi flaunting their killer bodies in skimpy but super-stylish swimwear. 24-year-old Gigi had opted for a bandeau style and thonged two-piece in a blue pattern. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Bella was wowing in a racier and more revealing string number – Bella’s polka-dot bikini was barely-there in terms of appearance, but the figure-flaunting effect was significant. The model’s long legs, ripped abs, and golden tan were all on show, although Bella wasn’t steering attention away from her older sister. When it comes to bikini-ready bodies, these two power figures are very much on a par.

Bella was photographed makeup-free as she enjoyed the Greek sun from under a cute summery hat. The blonde had accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and a simple necklace – of course, she appeared every inch the modern-day celebrity with a smartphone in her hand. Likewise, Gigi also seemed to have her electronics glued to her. Gigi was snapped enjoying a bite, as she appeared to be eating some scrambled eggs.

As bonafide A-listers and leaders in the world of high-fashion, Gigi and Bella have an extremely high profile. The sisters have walked the runway for designer brands including Versace and Prada, although their careers have also seen them represent some major brands. Gigi is the face of luxury designer Tom Ford, with sister Bella being a spokesperson for high-end watch brand TAG Heuer.

The sisters are also highly active on social media – both have shared snaps from their current vacation. They’re also willing to pair up for interviews. Last year saw Harper’s Bazaar offer Gigi the chance to probe her younger sister. Gigi reminded Bella that she’s a “homebody,” with her sister appearing to confirm it.

“People think I’m such a party girl, but that’s a thing of the past. I can’t wait to just sit on the couch this weekend! Now that our careers have gotten to the heights that they have and our job is to be around people all day and go to parties, the last thing I want to do on a Saturday night is go out. I just want to be around people who love me.”

