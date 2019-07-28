Elizabeth Banks Posts Sizzling Selfie From Lake Vacation

Stunning actress Elizabeth Banks has traded in the bright lights of Hollywood for the beauty of summer in New England. She recently shared several shots of herself on the beach lately, as well as a sizzling selfie of herself on the streets of Boston.

Today, Banks shared another shot that proved how much she’s enjoying the time away from California in Massachusetts, where the beauty was born.

In the sizzling snap, Banks was spending some time on a beach. Due to the crop of the shot, it appeared as though Banks is wearing nothing at all. She was likely rocking a strapless bikini that simply dipped lower than the photo angle captured, but the tantalizing photo definitely got her followers’ attention. The snap received over 7,500 likes in just an hour.

Banks accessorized with a stunning pair of sunglasses, small hoop earrings, and a gorgeous gold necklace. The delicate accessories were beautiful, but beach-appropriate. She had her hair pulled back in a messy updo and her skin was still damp from the lake water in the shot.

In the caption, Banks confirmed that she was still in Massachusetts and that she was absolutely loving life on the lake. While she has access to the ocean in California, there’s something about the water in New England that Banks just seems to love.

One follower referenced a movie she had starred in, and commented, “Wet Hot American Summer vibes.”

Another fan seemed to agree with her that the lake was definitely the place to be in the summer sunshine.

“Living near lakes man that’s gotta be so fun,” the fan said.

Though she still acts, Banks has stretched her creative muscles over the past few years and stepped to the other side of the camera for certain projects as producer and director. Her most recent project is the Charlie’s Angels reboot, which she starred in as well as produced and directed.

She chatted with The Independent about her view of women in the industry, and the lofty goals they should aim for.

“I encourage female filmmakers to reach for bigger movies. We work in an industry where we’re second-class citizens on many levels, and it takes a lot of courage and confidence to go in and say: “Give it to me.” But I meet those women all the time. They’re here, they’re ready to do the job, and they just need the opportunity.”

In addition to Banks, the reboot of the classic girl power movie stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the three female powerhouses at the center of it all.