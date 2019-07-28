Gigi Hadid Flaunts Bare Booty In A Thong Bikini

Gigi Hadid shared her second bikini photo in two days, and fans couldn’t sound happier. The update consisted of two photos, one in black and white, and another in color.

The first photo showed Gigi leaning against a white pillar. She was outdoors under an elaborate gazebo. Behind her, you could see a chair with large seashell accents.

Hadid sported a dark bikini with a bandeau-style top and thong-cut bottoms. She also wore a casual dress shirt on top.

Gigi gave a moody look for the camera, while the hair blew in her face, partially obscuring it. She placed her hands in front of her, as she appeared to be playing with her nails. She accessorized with multiple necklaces, and went barefoot. She also wore an anklet on her right foot, which she popped in front of her.

The second photo was taken in color. It showed Gigi facing a white building, with her back to the camera. The photo was also taken from a low vantage point, as the model flaunted her bare derriere.

It was possible to see that the shirt she wore was a bright, light blue color. It featured a boat in the middle of her back.

“Okay body goals,” noted a fan, while someone else joked, “I broke my screen again.”

For other fans, it was the backdrop that spoke to them.

“Reminding me I need another vaca ASAP before summer ends!!” exclaimed a follower.

“Coukd [sic] you please tell me the general location of where you are? I am planning a big trip for my Mommas [sic] 75th birthday and it looks like a place that would be her dream come true,” asked a fan. Although she tagged Gigi in the comment, so far, the location remains a mystery.

In addition to the sultry bikini pics, Gigi has also been sharing throwback photos of her and Bella. One photo in particular garnered over 1.3 million likes, and showed the two young girls sitting in the back of a private plane.

“Adorable. Sister love [sic] the best,” noted fashionista, Nina Garcia.

Others responded to the captions, where Gigi noted the ways in which Bella often convinced her to give up her window seat.

“I think the eyes and the looks are convincing,” said an Instagram user, while others pointed out, “But they’re both sitting by windows…”

In addition, some followers were taken aback by the young versions of the famous models.

“How do you look so mooi [sic] as a child,” wondered a fan.