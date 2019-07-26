Kate Hudson’s Post-Baby Body Is Insane: See-Through Workout Outfit Blows Instagram’s Mind

Kate Hudson seems to have fully pinged back into shape since welcoming daughter Rani Rose eight months ago. The 40-year-old has taken to Instagram for a workout update showcasing her killer post-baby body, and suffice to say that this actress’s video has been knocking her fans dead.

Kate’s video showed her engaging in a major sweat session. The Almost Famous star was wowing in an itty-bitty ensemble comprised of a tight white sports bra with matching leggings that appeared sheer. Kate seemed pumped as she put herself through her paces in her home. The blonde was seen working her entire body using a large dumbbell with fans getting a full view of her fit and muscular frame. A caption from Kate mentioned sportswear brand Fabletics alongside letting fans know how great she feels when she’s working out.

Fans have been going nuts. While a fair few pointed out the see-through nature of Kate’s leggings, most appeared wowed by the star’s dedication to fitness and her insane body. Comments came in by the masses – over 230 had been left within 45 minutes of the post going live. The same time frame also saw the video rack up over 200,000 views.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kate did pick a nutrition regimen to help her body return to its pre-baby shape. The star opted for well-known weight-loss brand Weight Watchers and became the company’s face.

Kate spoke to People regarding becoming a spokesperson for Weight Watchers.

“It came at a perfect time for me, because at this point after having three babies it’s like sense memory. You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health. It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s as much about changing anything, as it is about knowledge of the things that you love. That’s the thing that sets it apart to me from everything else. This is about understanding your wellness,” she added.

It looks like Kate has also partnered up with Fabletics. The sports apparel brand is also fronted by singing superstar Demi Lovato.

Kate joins other celebrities fronting all things athletic. Singer Ariana Grande and rapper Cardi B are both signed to Reebok alongside Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. Kendall and Kylie Jenner are Adidas partners while competing brand PUMA is fronted by singer Selena Gomez.

