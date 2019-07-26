Christie Brinkley Spreads Legs In Stunning ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Throwback

Another day, another stunning Christie Brinkley throwback.

As fans of the 65-year-old know, Brinkley is a frequent poster on social media, and she’s not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure both in throwbacks as well as in hot, new snapshots. Over the past few weeks, the supermodel has been sharing a slew of swimsuit throwbacks, and her fans just can’t seem to get enough. In the most recent image that was shared with fans, the model strikes a pose for a sexy Sports Illustrated throwback.

In the gorgeous image, Christie sits on the top of a large rock with a body of sparkling blue water just behind her. She looks off into the distance while putting one hand on her head and the other on her knee. The model wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled and appears to be almost makeup-free in the photo. While her face and her hair are definitely on point in the image, it’s her stunning body that steals the show.

The model spreads open her legs for the camera, leaving little to be desired in a black-and-blue, two-toned swimsuit. The neck of the NSFW suit plunges well into her chest, exposing plenty of cleavage for the camera. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the blonde-haired beauty a ton of attention with over 9,000 likes and 230-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to let the model know she looks stunning, countless others chimed in to rave about her body. Of course, there were a few other fans who had no words, commenting with emoji instead.

“At first glance, I thought it was Sailor!” one user wrote, comparing her to daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook.

“It truly couldn’t have happened to a better person. Wow, you sure were blessed with gorgeousness,” another chimed in.

“I can’t tell when this was taken… she doesn’t age like the rest of us,” one more gushed.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the supermodel posted another NSFW throwback shot. In the caption of the image, the model just mentions that it’s a heatwave though she doesn’t specifically share with fans what year the photo was taken. The model can be seen kneeling in the ocean and throwing her hands behind her head. Brinkley appears to be virtually makeup-free in the shot with her rosy red cheeks highlighting her face, wearing her long locks slicked back and wet while clad in a tight blue swimsuit.

Like most everything that she posts, this one earned her rave reviews with over 7,000 likes in addition to 180-plus comments.