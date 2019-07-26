Karrueche Tran Poses In A Skimpy Black Bikini, Films Friend Twerking In A Two-Piece

Karrueche filmed an unexpected surprise in her sultry bikini video.

Karrueche Tran is showing off her and a friend’s impressive bikini bodies in a new video posted to her Instagram account this week. The stunning Claws actress and model shared the hilarious clip to her account on July 25, as she started to pull a very seductive pose in her two-piece swimwear look by leaning up against a pillar — only for her friend to try a unique distraction.

Filming herself in the mirror, as she backed up against the pillar and put her arm up above her head while rocking the pretty skimpy, black bikini, Karrueche zoomed in on herself to show off her seriously toned body in the two-piece swimwear look, as she enjoyed the sunshine in an unknown tropical location.

Flashing some serious skin – including her trim and toned middle – in her skimpy string two-piece, Tran shot a very sultry look into the mirror before panning out to show just what was going on around her.

Rather than showing off the tranquil scenery, as she enjoyed some time by the ocean in the sunshine, the actress instead showed that just meters away was her close friend Lauren Rodgers shaking her booty in her own black bikini look.

Rodgers twerked for the camera in her dark one-shoulder swimwear look, even turning her back on the camera to give Karrueche – who The Inquisitr reported went completely makeup free in a recent photo — a better look at her moves.

The hilarious vacation video has been viewed an impressive 306,000-plus times since she uploaded it to her account, as well as receiving hundreds of comments from the star’s fans who praised both for showing off their body confidence.

But while most of Karrueche’s swimwear uploads don’t always show her friend twerking as she shows off her seductive model poses, the star is certainly no stranger to giving her followers a look at her toned body in a bikini.

In a sweet photo with boyfriend, Victor Cruz, that was recently posted to social media, as The Inquisitr reported, Tran rocked a yellow animal-print two-piece, as she soaked up the sun with the professional football player.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr shared another photo as the gorgeous star donned a different bikini look while celebrating her 31st birthday in May.

The star previously opened up to Complex about social media and body confidence, where she admitted that she’s learned to love herself and not to listen to the trolls who made her want “to be thicker and [have] bigger boobs and get a bigger booty.”

Tran added, “everything is all about body image; how you look and being pretty and your makeup. And it’s just too much. Girls need to know that perfection is not real.”