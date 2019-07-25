Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Rocks The Tiniest Black Bikini In Jaw-Dropping New Snap

Devon Windsor is showing off her incredible bikini body again with a sizzling new Instagram snap that is taking the social media platform by storm.

The photo was shared on Wednesday, July 24, and saw the Victoria’s Secret model putting on a seriously NSFW display that was hard to ignore. She was captured striking a fierce pose on the beach, with the cloudless sky and beautiful, deep blue water providing a breathtaking background to the snap. But while the scene was nothing short of stunning, it was Devon that captivated the attention of her 1.7 million followers, and one glance at the steamy shot explains exactly why.

The 25-year-old bombshell sent pulses racing in the tiniest black bikini that left very little to the imagination, putting nearly every inch of her incredible figure on display for her audience to admire. According to the tag on the photo, the two-piece was from the babe’s own swimwear line Devon Windsor Swim, which she launched earlier this year. The itty-bitty ensemble consisted of a sexy, triangle-style top with ruching detail that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The deep neckline left an insane amount of cleavage on display, while the matching bottoms of the set flaunted even more of the stunner’s bronzed skin.

The number covered only what was necessary, doing nothing to cover her long, toned legs or famous curves, and her followers certainly did not mind that the model was showing some skin. Its tiny string waist band tied in delicate bows high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing attention to Devon’s rock-hard abs that quickly took center stage in the snap.

A set of bangles was added to the beauty’s barely-there look to give it a bit of bling, while a large, black straw hat was tied around her neck. Her blonde hair was worn in a sleek, low bun that kept her locks out of her face. The style kept her tresses from covering up the gorgeous minimal makeup look she wore, which consisted of a light pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped more than 16,000 times within just 18 hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Looking perfect and breathtaking as usual,” one person wrote.

Another called Devon a “goddess.”

“Insaneee bod! This shot is unreal,” commented a third.

Earlier this month, Devon told Hola! USA that the inspiration for her swim line came after she began spending more time in Miami, where her fiance lives.

“I was like, ‘OMG I am living in a bikini here,’ and I felt like there was a gap in the market between swimwear that’s cheaper and accessible. I was looking for something more special with design detail and hardware and smocking,” she told the publication.

“I felt like that didn’t exist without spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars, so I was like ‘okay I want this. Why don’t I create it,'” she continued.