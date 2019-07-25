Katy Perry Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sexy Black Swimsuit On Romantic Yacht Outing With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has got it, and she’s definitely not afraid to flaunt it.

Currently, the singer is vacationing in Mallorca, Spain, with fiance Orlando Bloom. The pair appear to have rented a luxurious yacht to cruise around in. In photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, the two have been having some fun in the sun. While the couple certainly seemed to be smitten on the trip, they also invited some close friends to join along for the outing.

In most of the photos, Katy has her amazing figure on full display in a low-plunging, black one-piece suit that fits her like a glove, clinging to her body and hugging every single one of her curves. The sexy suit offers onlookers views of generous amounts of cleavage while also showing off her toned and tanned legs and booty. The songstress appeared to be makeup-free in the shot, wearing her short, blonde-dyed tresses down and unstyled. In a few of the images, Perry shielded herself from the sun in a floppy black hat.

Bloom also looked the part of a tourist in the images that were snapped, showing off his chiseled abs in a pair of vibrant orange swim trunks. When the 42-year-old was not taking a dip in the ocean or soaking up the rays, he covered up with a tight-fitting gray shirt. As fans know, the pair recently got engaged this past Valentine’s Day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry talked about the engagement on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, telling the host that the pair first met at the Golden Globes and oddly enough, they bonded over In-N-Out Burger.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom holiday on superyacht in Mallorca https://t.co/06FqRxVB71 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 25, 2019

“He stole one off of my table. I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, ‘Who…oh, you’re so hot. Fine, take it,'” she said. “Then I saw him at a party and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ He was like, ‘I like you.’ Then, you know, cut to!”

That was over three years ago. Fast forward to this past Valentine’s Day and Perry shared that Orlando proposed in one of the most romantic ways possible. After the pair enjoyed a romantic dinner together, Bloom surprised the singer with a helicopter ride and asked her to marry him. To celebrate, the helicopter landed on a rooftop where friends and family were waiting to celebrate with the couple.

Loading...

Since the engagement, the couple has been sharing sweet photos of one another on social media, and it’s easy to see that they’re head over heels.