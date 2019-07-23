Bikini-Clad Emily Ratajkowski Spreads Her Legs, Flaunts Braless Cleavage In Ultra-Racy Instagram Pic

Emily Ratajkowski sent fans into a meltdown with her latest torrid photo shoot. On Tuesday, the sizzling Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model heated up Instagram with a scorching bathing suit shot that established her as undisputed bikini queen of the Internet.

Yesterday, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to let her fans know that she was launching a new clothing line under her popular beachwear and lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman. According to her post, the new designs were slated to come out today, and had her following buzzing with excitement, as reported by The Inquisitr earlier.

As promised, Emily followed up with a steamy photo shoot announcing that the new collection – one comprised of chic beach shirts and matching bikinis – is now available on the Inamorata Woman website.

“I was always stealing Sebo’s shirts so decided we should have our own,” Emily wrote on Instagram, referring to her husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“Slim fit, cute shape, match your favorite @inamoratawoman print suit or wear it on its own.”

As per usual, Emily more than delivered. One photo shared today to her brand’s Instagram page saw the stunning Vogue model donning a very revealing ensemble made up of a white button-up shirt and a matching bikini bottom. Covered in countless black polka dots, the two pieces offered fans a good idea of what to expect from the new collection, sending temperatures soaring all over Instagram.

Proving to be her best advertising, Emily left nothing to the imagination in the jaw-dropping pic. Snapped in her own bedroom, with her iconic art hanging on the wall and her adorable pup, Colombo, chilling in the background of the photo, the buxom brunette sat down on her freshly-made bed and struck an ultra-racy pose to showcase her head-turning outfit.

Showing that she knows how to capture an audience and reel in some serious Instagram engagement, Emily completely unbuttoned her shirt, revealing that she wore absolutely nothing underneath the loose-fitting garment. As she sultrily exposed her shapely bust and washboard abs in the open shirt, the braless model gave fans an eyeful of her deep cleavage. Likewise, her sculpted hips and chiseled thighs were also on display, as Emily showed a serious amount of toned, tanned skin in the risqué attire. To make the shot even more spicy, she spread open her legs in a provocative gesture, sending pulses racing among her vast base of admirers.

“Wooowahou,” one Instagram user commented under the sweltering pic, trailed by a trio of flattering emoji.

“Sexy beautiful Hottie!” read a second message, as compliments started pouring in as soon as the photo went live.

Another snapshot posted minutes later showed Emily sensually savoring an apple. This time around, the gorgeous supermodel showcased a pink polka-dot ensemble, also from the new Inamorata Woman collection.

Photographed sitting on a kitchen counter, the 28-year-old hottie smoldered in her casual-chic outfit. With her legs parted and her intense gaze fixed on the camera, the brunette babe held the apple to her plump lips as if she was about to sink her teeth into the juicy snack.

Unlike in the previous pic, Emily wore her shirt buttoned up. While considerably less daring, the photo oozed sex appeal, offering a copious view of her voluptuous thighs. A pendant necklace adorned her Internet-famous décolletage, calling attention to her subtle cleavage.

“They’re all so great, I don’t know which one to choose,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“I don’t even mind to have my feed full of @inamoratawoman spam,” penned another.

Fans who want to see more of Emily can follow her on Instagram.