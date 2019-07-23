Wendy Williams & Blac Chyna’s Pic Brutally Blasted: Fans Can’t Decide If They’re Transvestites Or Aliens

Blac Chyna and Wendy Williams don’t appear to be having much luck. The 31-year-old model and reality star posted a selfie of herself with the talk show host – also included in the snap was businesswoman and philanthropist Madina Milana. Despite smiles from all three women, fans responding to Chyna’s photo appear to be slamming the Rob & Chyna star and her pals – sadly, by the masses.

Chyna’s photo didn’t come with the best quality given that the snap appeared to be taken during an evening birthday party, and the smartphone and low-res feel seemed understandable. Chyna appeared on the far left with The Wendy Williams Show host sandwiched between her younger pal and Milana.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts over in the Instagram photo’s comments section.

“Ya’ll faces” was the most upvoted comment with over 1,060 likes.

While this comment didn’t offer much in terms of elaboration, other replies did.

“Lol it look like all 3 of y’all just came from Area 51,” one fan wrote with over 50 users agreeing.

“Why does it look like y’all just escaped Area 51?” proved similarly popular.

While not all comments were slamming, it did seem like viewers of the image were having difficulty processing this particular update. Comments likening the three women to aliens manifested throughout replies as well as suggestions that the trio resembled transvestites.

“Look like 3 drag queens,” one fan wrote.

“My fave drag queens,” another said.

A marked number of users asked Chyna to “delete” her photo. This star generally comes with a dedicated fanbase. Yet, trolled as Chyna might be by the media in general, her 15.7 million Instagram followers mostly appear to be subscribing to her account because they rank her highly as a celebrity. Clearly, however, this update was proving too much for viewers. Allegations of plastic surgery were also made toward all three women, and these didn’t seem geared toward the breast implants that Chyna has openly admitted to having.

The women were also called “androids” with similar references left by countless users.

Fortunately, not all comments were negative. One fan sent out pride for seeing two successful celebrities teaming up for a photo.

Chyna and Wendy both appear to be headline-makers for something they have in common – namely, causing a stir. While Wendy is known for her spats with fellow celebrities, Chyna is known for her outspoken personality and eye-popping outfits. Both have also made major headlines for relationship breakdowns. Wendy’s recent divorce has been filling media outlets along with Chyna’s split from former fiancé Rob Kardashian still a talking point.

