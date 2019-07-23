‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Flaunts Her Bikini Body For #SundayFunday

Jenelle is flashing the skin in a two-piece.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is showing off her bikini body to the world in a new Instagram post on July 22. The 27-year-old mom of three proudly gave her almost 3 million followers on the social media site a close-up look at her fun two-piece swimwear in a throwback upload from the weekend as she soaked up the sun for #SundayFunday.

Jenelle – who’s also known by her married name of Jenelle Eason – started off by filming her body in the cute swimwear look, which was made up of a white crop-top style top and featured a fun red leaf pattern across the chest. The controversial MTV reality star paired the light swim look with a pair of matching bottoms that showed off a large tattoo on her lower stomach as well as her flat and toned middle.

Evans was lying on a hammock as she turned the camera on herself before then panning to show her husband David Eason playing with and singing to their three children – Jace, 9, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2 – while the family enjoyed some quality time together in the sunshine.

In the caption, her #SundayFunday hashtag appeared to suggest the video was taken two days ago over the weekend.

Jenelle hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to flashing some skin on social media and has previously given fans a good look at her weight-loss journey since becoming a mom for the third time back in 2017.

Back in March of this year, the star opened up on Instagram about how she claims to have dropped the pounds while sharing an ad for Boombod, which allegedly helps to prevent bloating.

“@boombod tastes amazing and actually works!” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram upload that showed her rocking a sports bra and leggings. “I’ve can’t believe how quickly the bloat has disappeared and how great I’ve felt since starting with their 7 Day Achiever!”

Per PK Baseline, Evans also put her weight loss down to calorie counting as she advised those hoping to follow her lead and drop the pounds to ditch drinks that are packed with calories after admitting that she found she was consuming 1,000 calories a day just from unhealthy drinks.

As for her workout routine, there’s no doubting that Janelle has been going hard in the gym and often shares her workouts with her millions of fans.

Evans’ impressive workout is said to be compromised of squats, lunges, deadlifts, and more tough moves, while she’s previously revealed that she times her workouts according to her meal times to kick her metabolism into high gear.

The latest bikini video from the Teen Mom star comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that she hit back after her co-star Leah Messer urged her to stop calling out people on social media.