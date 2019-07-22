Iggy Azalea Dances In Bikini Top In Ultra-Racy Instagram Clip For Her New Music Video

The name of Iggy Azalea’s new single is too racy to be printed without asterisks, and the clip she shared from her new video is pretty close, too.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to post a short clip from the video of her new single, “F*** It Up.” In the clip, Iggy could be seen dancing in a bikini top as background dancers strike some even racier poses.

The video was a huge hit with Iggy’s fans, who have been waiting a long time for new music from the Australian rapper. They had a very long wait after her debut album in 2014 before the sophomore effort finally hit the shelves this year. In the middle of that was a very public split with her record label, Island Records, which led Iggy to form her own label, called New Classic Records.

As Iggy told Entertainment Weekly, the label allowed her to have full control of the project. The landscape has changed a lot since her first album came out in 2014, and Iggy said she’s been trying to learn the ins and outs of the industry.

“My last album was right before the streaming era exploded, so it’s a completely different landscape,” she shared. “There’s so much I don’t understand about marketing, but I’m having fun figuring out my own way of doing things on digital platforms. I’m enjoying it. It reminds me of the way I felt when I was making mixtapes.”

Iggy Azalea works with Empire for the distribution of the album, but the new label has given her full creative control, which Iggy told Billboard was a “long awaited and monumental change in my life.” She will now own the master copies to all of her new music as well.

Loading...

As Iggy Azalea was working on her sophomore album, she branched out into a new realm — Instagram modeling. Iggy expanded her online presence by sharing some very revealing photos and hooking on with some major fashion and swimwear companies to share sponsored posts. Her Instagram page now has more than 13 million followers and has been a big boost as she promotes the new album. Aside from the racy video that Iggy shared on Monday, she has also posted other clips of her new music, as well as photos from her recent concerts and videos.

So while Iggy Azalea says she doesn’t know much about marketing in the music industry, she’s got the social media side down pretty well.