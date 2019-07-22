Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Sizzles Yoga Pants That Are So Tight, They Look Like They’re Painted On

Anna Nystrom is showing off her toned legs in her most recent Instagram post.

The Swedish-born model boasts an impressive following on Instagram of over 7.9 million and everything that she posts earns her rave reviews from fans. While she oftentimes floods her account with photos of herself clad in workout gear, she also shows off her ripped body in a wide variety of bikinis as well. In the most recent snapshot that was posted for her legion of fans, Nystrom leaves little to be desired in a workout-chic outfit.

The model stands in front of a pink and gray wall in the shot, striking a pose front and center. Anna puts both hands on her hips in the shot as she looks off into the distance and wears a slight smile on her face. The blonde-haired beauty wears her long locks down and slightly waved while also donning a face full of gorgeous makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, and lipgloss.

While her face looks absolutely stunning, it’s her body that really has fans turning their heads. Nystrom shows off her killer legs in a pair of gray yoga pants that are so tight, they almost appear to be painted on. On top, the model dons a dainty, light pink crop top that offers a small glimpse of her toned and tanned tummy. In less than a few hours of the post going live, it’s earning Anna a lot of attention from fans with over 84,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to let Nystrom know that her body looks killer while countless others simply gushed over how amazing she looks. A few other followers couldn’t find words for the snapshot and used emoji to express their feelings instead.

“Every time I see your picture I have stop and catch my breath. You’re amazing,” one follower wrote on the post.

“I’m in Love,” another follower wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“One of the prettiest model I had ever seen…” another raved with a series of emoji.

As The Inquisitr shared last month, Anna delighted fans in another NSFW photo. In the sultry shot, the model dons a lacy gray tank top that shows off her entire stomach through the fabric. Nystrom shows plenty of cleavage in the top, pairing her look with a pair of black jeans and a black purse slung across her shoulder. She completes the look with a gray leather jacket.

This just proves that in anything and everything that she wears, Anna always stuns.