George Michael’s ‘Squatter’ Boyfriend Says He Won’t Leave The Star’s London Mansion

Despite causing a ruckus and being asked to leave the deceased singer George Michael’s Regent’s Park mansion in London, Fadi Fawaz says he’s not leaving. Michael’s former boyfriend got nothing in the singer’s will, yet he continues to reside in the pricey home.

RadarOnline is reporting that Fawaz stated that the only way he’s leaving the house is in a pine box. The home now belongs to the WHAM! singer’s sisters, and they reportedly want him out.

A source says that Fawaz is still stinging after the singer left him nothing in his will.

“Fadi was left nothing in the will but seems to think he has a right to the home. He’s effectively squatting and basically says they’ll have to take him out in a coffin.”

It was Fawaz who found the singer dead and surmised that he could have taken his own life, which was disproved at the inquest.

George Michael’s family members have now gone to court and are battling to regain control of all his properties and his estimated $150 million fortune. They plan to force Michael’s ex to leave the estate by eviction or whatever means necessary. Reportedly they didn’t want it to come to this, but after reports of the destruction of property, they felt they had no choice.

George Michael's former lover Fadi Fawaz 'goes bezerk and smashes windows and lights in rampage at the late singer's £5m London mansion' where he is 'squatting' https://t.co/sYVjUbG75g — ????The_News_DIVA???? (@The_News_DIVA) July 14, 2019

Just last week The Inquisitr revealed that a nearby builder heard breaking glass and called the police on Fawaz, who was photographed standing around the destruction on a balcony wrapped in a blanket. Neighbors say that Fawaz has been living there since the singer died, and he is rarely seen in the daytime.

The builder in the neighborhood said that the occupant was acting erratically and then “the panes were damaged when Mr. Fawaz went berserk and smashed at least nine windows and fan lights. There was glass flying everywhere. He went absolutely berserk.”

Michael left the bulk of his estate to his sisters, Melanie and Yioda, and the two have decided to rent out the Highgate home through a luxury agency for $19,000 per week.

Friends say the sisters are finding it hard to move on, and they aren’t ready to part with Michael’s things and property. They would rather hold onto them and rent them out to others.