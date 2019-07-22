Brazilian Instagram Model Erika Gray Goes Braless As She Bursts Out Of Tiny White Dress

Erika Gray is giving her Instagram followers an adults-only glimpse of her stay at an adults-only boutique in Mexico.

The Brazilian model shared a picture with followers on Instagram on Sunday, showing herself rocking a very skimpy dress that showed off plenty of skin. The picture was taken at the O’Tulum Hotel in Mexico, an adults-only getaway where Erika has been staying as part of a promotional deal that included plenty of very racy photos.

Earlier in the week she shared some shots of herself wearing a tiny, multi-colored bikini and other pictures of a very revealing white one-piece swimsuit.

Sunday’s picture was actually some double-dipping for Erika, as it promoted the resort while also showing off some clothes from Fashion Nova, the online fashion retail giant that has a huge presence among social media influencers. Erika frequently models clothing and swimwear for the line.

Thanks in large part to those revealing photos, Erika Gray has been able to amass an Instagram following that rivals some of the best-known models, with backing of major brands like Victoria’s Secret. It’s likely netting the Brazilian beauty some nice scratch as well, as the top Instagram influencers can get a five-figure payout for a single sponsored post.

As The Hub reported, there are some models with only half the reach of Erika who pull in up to $15,000 for a single post.

“Danielle Bernstein, a model with over one million followers, charges between five thousand and fifteen thousand dollars per post. However, there are other models who ask companies to pay them one dollar for every like their post receives in addition to a payment upfront,” the report noted.

While Erika Gray is likely making some very nice money — in addition to getting to stay in tropical resorts for free — it’s not all about the money for the curvy model. Erika frequently uses her Instagram page to connect with her ever-growing following, sharing some posts of her modeling work behind-the-scenes, and interacting with fans through her posts. But she also excels at getting some viral attention, with her pictures frequently getting viral attention on social media and attracting the attention of celebrity news sites.

It’s not clear how much longer Erika Gray will be staying at the adults-only boutique, or how many more racy pictures she might have to share, but fans who want to follow along can check out her Instagram feed.