Camille Kostek Flaunts Braless Cleavage & ‘Out Of Control’ Freckles In Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie

Camille Kostek wowed fans with a splendid makeup-free selfie on Sunday evening.

Earlier today, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl updated her Instagram profile with a stunning sun-kissed photo in which she put her beautiful freckles on full display. Sporting a fresh-faced look, with no trace of makeup in sight, Camille showed off her countless freckles as she soaked up the sun somewhere in Massachusetts – and complained in jest that they were “out of control” on account of the glaring sun rays.

“Girl I feel ya it’s 98 degrees here in Dallas and my freckles are multiplying as we speak,” one of Camille’s Instagram followers commented under the incredible selfie.

The 27-year-old stunner looked radiant in the sun-drenched photo. Snapped on an outdoor terrace, with a majestic forest unfolding in the background, the fair-haired beauty lounged on a metallic mesh patio chair, basking in the golden Massachusetts sunlight. Closely-cropped to her shapely bust, the new pic offered a copious view of her face and arm freckles. More of the charming spots dotted her collar bones and her sculpted shoulders.

Camille let her natural beauty shine in the head-turning snap. Posing with her golden locks swept across her face and over her shoulder, the pillowy-lipped model looked directly into the camera with a playful gaze and a coquettish smile blooming on her lips. Nevertheless, her deliciously cheeky freckles were the clear focal point of the shot, and even had one Instagram user declare, “Your freckles give me life,” in a message trailed heart emoji.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model showed quite a generous amount of skin in the entrancing pic. Donning a white tank top and nothing else underneath, the braless supermodel flaunted her generous décolletage, flashing a bit of subtle cleavage in the casual yet sexy outfit. Channeling her inner seductress, the blonde bombshell let one of her top’s straps glide off of her shoulder in a flirtatious gesture.

While her buxom curves certainly didn’t go unnoticed, it was Camille’s adorable freckles that held the spotlight. Comments started pouring in as soon as the photo went live, throwing out praise for the model’s beautiful, natural look.

“Your freckles are gorgeous girl!!” read one post, followed by a pair of fire emoji.

“Freckles are the best part,” noted a second Instagram user.

“To many freckles… I guess we could play dot to dot,” quipped a person.

One of Camille’s adoring fans had this to say.

“You know what they say… a face without freckles and is like the sky without stars.”

Although Camille was seemingly less than content with the number of freckles blooming on her skin, her Instagram followers were entranced with her spectacular look.

One of her more ardent fans even took the time to pen a lengthier message complimenting the supermodel on her beauty.

“I think your freckles are adorable. That might not be the best word, but your [sic] amazingly beautiful already and your freckles just make you that much more.”

The new photo comes just two days after Camille shared another freckle-flaunting snap to Instagram.