Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Sexy Cleavage In Tiny Bathrobe

Kourtney Kardashian is all about living a healthy lifestyle, and that is exactly what she promotes on her lifestyle blog, Poosh.

This week, the Poosh Instagram account shared a photo of Kourtney relaxing at home while she sipped on green tea.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen sitting in a wooden chair while wearing a sexy, white silk robe. Kourtney had her legs crossed and her robe hiked up in order to show off her killer stems.

Kardashian’s robe also offered fans a peek underneath the garment at her ample cleavage and black bra, putting her toned body and tiny waist on display in the process.

Kourtney’s long, dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders in the sexy snapshot.

For the picture, the mother-of-three also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow and pink blush on her cheeks. She also accessorized with a dainty gold chain around her neck.

Kourt held up two cups of tea, one of which held green tea which she sipped on in the shot. The other, possibly an herbal tea, was in her left hand. Both beverages were in glass mugs.

Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about her health and fitness in a blog post, revealing that she never looked or felt better than when she was following the keto diet, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a post for Poosh back in June.

Loading...

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” the reality star added.

Kardashian’s website often gives its readers information on health, fitness, and beauty. The site also offers recipes, tips and life hacks so that interested people can improve their physical, mental and spiritual health.

Some of the most recent posts on the site included information on how to help stand up for your community, non-toxic bedding and skincare hacks.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on her social media accounts.