Meet The 21-Year-Old Mexican Insta-Babe Freaking Fans Out For Being Kourtney Kardashian’s Dopplegänger

Daisy Gonzalez is freaking Instagram out – despite being nearly half Kourtney Kardashian’s age, this 21-year-old Mexican is knocking the platform sideways for being the spitting image of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Daisy’s Instagram bio doesn’t offer much information. With only a mention of her age and a link to a spam account, it looks like this brunette leaves it to her feed to do the talking. Gonzalez has been getting noticed for quite some time, though – by August 2018, she was already making French media outlet Public‘s headlines. Much like the fans following Daisy’s updates, Public had picked up on this girl’s face – with features eerily resembling those of the Poosh CEO, Daisy is making her fans do a double-take for a reason.

An Instagram update of Daisy’s face can easily have countless fans asking whether they’re seeing the 40-year-old reality star. With Kourtney known for her age-defying looks though, fans might not be too surprised to hear that the star’s dopplegänger is in her early twenties.

Daisy has over 22,000 followers. While some of her updates come as the jolting selfies that have earned her a media feature, others showcase her interests. These also seem linked to Kourtney’s ones. Daisy has posted images of designer clothing items including high-end brands such as Balenciaga. Likewise included in Daisy’s wardrobe is sports brand FILA – fans of Kourtney will know that the mother of three was spotted in a FILA sweatshirt last year, per The Daily Mail.

Responses to Daisy’s updates invariably result in mentions of Kourtney. The above photo received plenty.

“Kourtney is that you,” one fan wrote.

“Kourtneyyyy” was another reply.

Given Daisy’s reply to one of the comments though, it appears that this Latina may have grown tired of being likened to a reality face.

“Because people have compared me to her for so long I’m just kinda over it,” Daisy wrote.

Celebrity lookalikes are a giant deal these days. Selena Gomez’s double Sofia Solares has landed herself Sugar Bear Hair vitamin promotions just for appearing to look like the “Fetish” singer. Also boasting lookalikes on social media are Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. Kourtney isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner to have a lookalike, though. Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are doubled by Dubai-based beauty bloggers Sonia and Fyza Ali. The girls even have their own collaborations with clothing giant Missguided.

Fans wishing to see more of Daisy should follow her Instagram.