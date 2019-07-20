Jenny McCarthy’s Bikini Pics Slammed: Fans Directly Blame Her For Deaths As Anti-Vaccine Poster Child

Jenny McCarthy is getting slammed. The 46-year-old Playboy face made headlines yesterday for looking sensational in a pink polka-dot bikini – as the Daily Mail reports, the model and actress had opted for a cleavage-flaunting-two-piece to promote a CBD product. The former “Playmate of the Year” was definitely wowing with her age-defying photos, but reception to the images has not proven exclusively positive.

Daily Mail’s readers have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section. Many, it seemed, were out to probe the blonde’s high-profile status as an advocate for the anti-vaccination movement – The View alum has been hugely vocal in promoting the disproven concept that vaccinations cause autism.

While many of the slamming comments appeared voiced in unnecessarily harsh ways, they did appear to be echoing a united sentiment – namely, that McCarthy’s advocacy for anti-vaxx renders her unpopular. Allegations of plastic surgery and botox injections were prominent – the latter is something McCarthy has openly admitted to receiving.

“The irony that she’s opposed to vaccines but injects frickin Botox into her face is not lost on me,” one fan wrote.

“Fillers, Botox, implants all good. Vaccines bad….” another said.

A user appearing to be based in the U.S. seemed outraged that photos of Jenny were floating around the digital space.

Jenny McCarthy, 46, looks incredibly toned in a pink polka dot bikini while poolside https://t.co/U8jfd3pSpa — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 20, 2019

“This ignorant fool is nearly single-handedly responsible for the return of measles to the US, thanks to her insane anti-vaxxer idiocy! Stop publicizing her!” they stated.

“Blame her for so many deaths” reads a more blunt response.

As Insider reports, McCarthy’ involvement in the anti-vaxx movement dates back to 2007. The star’s philosophies appear based on her own experiences – Jenny’s son Evan was diagnosed with autism after receiving the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination, per the actress’ words. McCarthy has published books endorsing her views, although her appearance on The Oprah Show came with a questionable source for the star’s viewpoint – Jenny stated that she learned about autistic conditions from “the University of Google.”

The false myth linking MMR vaccinations to autism stems from a 1998 study by British medic Dr. Andrew Wakefield. The associations between the two may still be a headline-maker, but actual links have been firmly disproven.

Jenny’s bikini snaps weren’t exclusively slammed. Many fans pointed out that this mother looks sensational for her age. That said, mentions of Jenny’s reputation in the anti-vaxx realm were prominent. One fan wrote that they wanted to “like” her, but that her views were, as they wrote, a “deal-breaker.”

Another user appearing to blame McCarthy for the deaths of non-vaccinated individuals called the star a “fool” for “jeopardizing lives.”