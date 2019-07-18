Sara Underwood Bursts Out Of Low-Cut Yellow Dress

Former Playboy model and Playmate Sara Underwood stunned her 9.2 million Instagram followers with a snap of herself in yet another sexy Fashion Nova outfit. The model has been working with the online retailer for a while now and has shared several sizzling shots of herself dressed in the brand’s pieces.

The picture Underwood shared today featured her posed in a vibrant mustard yellow dress. The unique dress had loose, flowing short sleeves that had some gentle draping, yet also a deep v-neck that had her cleavage almost spilling out of the top of the dress. A metal circle detail on the dress gathered the fabric near her abdomen and exposed a few more slivers of her tanned skin.

While the entire length of her legs isn’t visible, according to Underwood’s caption, the dress is a midi length. The length differs from her usual miniskirts, mini dresses, and Daisy Dukes, but a slit up the side means the look still has plenty of sex appeal despite the longer length. The bottom of the dress was also form-fitting and showed off her ample curves.

In this particular snap, Underwood allowed the interesting color and cut of the dress to shine, choosing not to add any accessories at all. She rocked natural makeup and left her hair down in loose waves.

As usual, Underwood posed in front of an absolutely breathtaking natural backdrop. She perched on a ledge that overlooked a body of startlingly blue water, with a lush forest of trees emerging from the shores in the hidden paradise.

Her followers loved the photo, which received over 58,000 likes in just six hours.

One follower commented “wow everything about this pic is gorgeous,” while another said “absolutely gorgeous, love the color of your dress.”

Loading...

Underwood’s unique home base means she always has plenty of interesting backdrops for photoshoots. Over the past few weeks alone, she has posed on a beach, in a pile of driftwood, inside a cabin, leaning out of a vintage car, and under the stream of an outdoor shower.

She has showcased a wide range of Fashion Nova’s pieces as well, from short-shorts to crop tops to bikinis and lingerie. Just about everything looks good on her incredible physique, and she always poses with confidence.

Fans who want to see more of Fashion Nova’s pieces, or more of Underwood’s cabin building project, should make sure to follow the blonde bombshell on Instagram to avoid missing a single snap.