Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In Leather Corset And Skimpy Panties To Pose For A Bondage-Inspired Look

When it comes to combining style and sexiness, American Instagram model Niece Waidhofer is on top of her game. And whenever she posts a new picture on the photo-sharing website, it becomes an instant hit.

Following her picture-sharing ritual, Niece shared a new, bondage-inspired picture which immediately set pulses racing because of the sheer display of skin.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a black leather corset with a zipper front, which she teamed with a pair of dangerously-short leather panties. Niece spiced up her look by wearing a leather collar in her neck to pull off a very suggestive look.

The model wore minimal makeup and tied her raven-colored tresses into a sleek ponytail to keep it simple, yet sexy.

Per the geotag, the picture was snapped in Houston, Texas, while it racked up more than 13,000 likes and about 300 comments, which shows that fans fell totally in love with the picture.

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans said that Niece is the epitome of hotness, while another one said that the model is a wild one and that he is in love with her outfit. A third fan wrote that Niece’s page is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the hottest accounts on Instagram.

Other fans and followers praised Niece by using numerous complimentary words and phrases, including “smokin’ hot,” “sensational beauty,” “absolutely stunning,” “you look fantastic,” and “epitome of perfection”.

Prior to posting the said snap, Niece caused her fans’ jaws to drop after she posted a very sexy picture, where she could be seen wearing a white tank top with no bra underneath it. The model could be seen pouring water on herself, which made the fabric of her shirt extremely see-through as it exposed plenty of skin.

Although Niece censored herself with the help of her arms, she still left a lot for her fans to drool over. As a result, the picture racked up about 90,000 likes and over 1,730 comments. The picture can be seen on Instagram.

Although Niece shot to fame mainly through her Instagram account, she came under the limelight after she made headlines for deleting her Reddit account. According to an article by The Sun, the model, who seems to be quite sensitive about online comments, once posted a pic of herself on Reddit’s “Roast It” section and asked people to post snide comments about her.

The situation, however, went out of control and people started pouring in all sorts of hate comments. As a result, the model had to delete her account, as she could not take it anymore.