Harsh Accusations Against Thomas Ravenel Surface In The ‘Southern Charm’ Custody Case

The depositions in the custody case between Thomas Ravenel and Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis are mounting with cast and crew members on the list of those being grilled to determine the living arrangements of Kensie and Saint Ravenel. Dennis continues to seek sole custody over concerns about alcohol, drugs, erratic behavior and the assault charges against him leveled by the former family nanny.

Particularly damning was the testimony of Nanny Dawn who was deposed in the Ravenel custody matter in advance of the criminal trial based on the charges leveled against the ex-politician related to the assault. The Daily Mail shared some of the more salacious details from the deposition given in the custody case that she observed in the time she worked for both Ravenel and Dennis. The case has been sealed and unsealed and the media outlet confirmed that they obtained the full document from the Charleston County Court.

One of the most stunning matters was related to the night that the younger child, Saint was born four weeks early, and Ravenel had been partying with friends including former Southern Charm friend of the cast, J.D. Madison. The nanny explained that Ravenel offered to pay his Uber (a friend of the nanny) driver $500 to clean ” cocaine off his face and clothes after he partied on the night his youngest child, Saint, was born.”

Ravenel, who ran for Senate in 2014 reportedly told Nanny Dawn that he had “sniffed cocaine off his campaign sign.”

Thomas Ravenel Did Cocaine, Abused Kathryn Dennis & Wanted to Abort Baby, Ex-Nanny Claims: Report https://t.co/UB80wTiQFd — People (@people) May 15, 2019

The night when Dennis was in the hospital giving birth to Saint, Ravenel, Madison, and two other men were said to be partying downtown and in their Uber according to the nanny.

“She said that two of those people were Thomas Ravenel and [fellow former cast member] JD Madison … they wanted to party. They were all intoxicated. they were doing cocaine in her car.”

Dawn recalled that Ravenel was the last person to be dropped off, and he asked her friend if she wanted a tour of his house, and she reminded him he should head to the hospital.

“And so he’s like ”Yeah, yeah, yeah. Well, will you do me a favor? I’ll pay you $500 to clean the cocaine off my face and wipe it off my clothes.”

Dawn was often with the family around the clock and then with Ravenel and the children, and she grew concerned about his daily use of alcohol and prescription drugs. In the deposition, the nanny was asked what prescription drugs Ravenel was taking and if she knew which doctor prescribed them.

The nanny, who is also a psychiatric nurse, stated that the former Southern Charm cast member was taking the sedative Klonopin, pain medication, Viagra, and hormone injections as well as something for bipolar disorder. According to the deposition, Dawn named Dr. Billy McGuire as one of the physicians who prescribed Ravenel the drugs.

EXCLUSIVE: Kathryn Dennis says she has no control of how Bravo edits Thomas Ravenel in episodes of 'Southern Charm'https://t.co/OB79q2hGER — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) July 17, 2019

The deposition also talks about abusive patterns of behavior that went on when Dennis was pregnant with Saint. On one occasion when Dennis slept in, Ravenel dumped the contents of a dirty ashtray on her including cigarette butts.

Sources have also disclosed that during her pregnancy with Saint, Dennis told Ravenel that she didn’t want to have sex, and so while she slept, he watched pornography and ejaculated onto her body.

Another Southern Charm cast member was deposed today, and that information should be available soon according to court contacts.