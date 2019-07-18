Jordyn Woods’ Spilling Corset Pic Launches Kanye West Death Wish

Instagram has a knack for seeing comments reach bizarre and unexpected places. An example of this appears to have manifested in the comments left to one of Jordyn Woods’ recent Instagram updates. The model took to the platform yesterday for a sexy, cleavage-flaunting close-up of herself in a sequinned black corset. A caption from the 21-year-old kept things cryptic, although it did mention that she was in the process of “shooting.”

A fan comment mentioning Woods’ links to the Kardashian-Jenner family shot up to be one of the most-liked.

“Looks like you blew up after you left them Kardashians alone…if only Kanye would do the same,” the fan wrote.

Followers of Woods’ account will know that comments relating to her former best friend Kylie Jenner (and Kylie’s entire family) are commonplace. The SECNDNTURE founder’s fans frequently reference the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars in ways that empower Jordyn – many feel that this model is doing sensationally well on her own since her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Somewhat concerning were the 310+ likes agreeing with the Kanye West statement. While the remark may have been a joke and a play on Woods’ “shooting” caption, it did seem that the fan writing it had it in for the Ye rapper and husband to Kim Kardashian.

“Agreed,” one fan wrote in response.

“Hehehe true about Kanye” was another reply.

“I wish he do the same as well. I’ve been holding on to that wish for so long though smh lol. He’s not even living. He’s just existing and that’s so very sad. I miss the old Kanye” came from a slightly less-aggressive user.

Not all comments appeared to agree with the negativity towards the 42-year-old. One fan felt that West was responsible for the Kardashians’ success. By and large, though, it looked like fans of the Yeezy founder weren’t showing their faces in this particular social media post.

Jordyn’s involvement with the Kardashian-Jenners may have come to an end following her cheating scandal, but this model once came as one of the family’s closest inner-circle members. As Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Woods lived in the billionaire’s guesthouse. Woods joined Jenner on luxury vacations with the makeup mogul’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi alongside collaborating with the Kylie Cosmetics founder – a Lip Kit collection from both girls proved popular.

Jordyn also proved close to Khloe. The 35-year-old was seen toasting Woods’ success on the family’s E! show. Ties may have been cut following February’s drama, but it looks like Jordyn’s social media followers are still linking this model to the world’s most famous family.