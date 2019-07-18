Sofia Richie Gets Sexy In See-Through Outfit As She Ends Girls Trip With Kylie Jenner

Sofia Richie is stunning in her latest Instagram photos. The model is seen striking some very sexy poses as she celebrates the end of her girls’ trip with Kylie Jenner and company in Turks and Caicos.

On Wednesday night, Sofia Richie posted a handful of new photographs of herself as she donned a sheer, floral outfit on the beach.

In the sexy snapshots, Sofia, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, is seen sporting a long-sleeved, see-through floral top, which she has tied up in a knot. She also rocks a pair of matching pants.

The outfit leaves little to the imagination, as a black bikini top and matching black thong bottoms can easily be seen through the sheer material of the ensemble.

Richie has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek ponytail as her wavy strands hang down her back all the way to her curvy backside.

Sofia also sports a full face of makeup in the pictures, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Richie adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

Sofia also shows off the white sand beach, cloudy skies, clear ocean water, and stunning sunset in the snaps while revealing that she’s going to miss the tropical location.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has allegedly become a part of the Kardashian-Jenner family now that she’s dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Scott dated for nearly ten years, and share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Scott and Sofia have been dating for about 2 years, and are said to be very happy together, which lead the Kardashians to accept Richie into their lives.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source told E! News of the situation.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life, as well as her relationship with Scott Disick, by following the model on Instagram.