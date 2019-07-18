Why Meghan Markle Was Likened To Donald Trump By A Royal Expert

Royal expert Andrew Morton made comments recently which likened Meghan Markle with President Donald Trump. This may be surprising for fans, as the Duchess was absent during Trump’s visit with the British royals. Previously, controversy arose when the president allegedly remarked that the Duchess was “nasty.”

But the reason that Morton compared the two public figures has nothing to do with politics. Instead, the expert focused on the way that Markle has pushed back at negative media coverage, as reported by News.com.au.

“[Meghan]’s doing what Trump does, you know, if he takes a punch he’ll come back punching and so she’s doing that.”

The ways in which Markle has allegedly pushed back, according to Morton, is how she has gained the support of powerful celebrities in America. He cited Oprah and George Clooney as some of her friends.

In addition, Meghan’s notable friends include Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

“This is not situation normal, we are dealing with an activist and a Hollywood celebrity, a wealthy woman who’s come into to the royal family and she’s doing (things) very much by her own rules,” he added.

“There’s not this dead silence from [Meghan] and will it change the (royal) agenda? Well, you know if she keeps on doing it, probably.”

With that being said, Morton also criticized Markle for going “nuclear” too early. He compared the Duchess’ actions to Princess Diana, who waited ten years before leaking information to Morton, who would then go on to write Diana: Her True Story.

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle meet Beyoncé & JAY-Z. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/SveJX9kDez — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 14, 2019

Besides that, Meghan’s absence from Trump’s visit raised eyebrows. Since then, however, expert Katie Nicholl defended the Duchess. Nicholl said that Meghan was only gone from the event because she was on maternity leave, noted Fox News.

Even so, Markle previously made remarks about the president, calling him “misogynistic” and “divisive” while he was running for office.

Now, as a member of the royal family, she’s expected to stay out of politics.

Meghan looks like a woman who gave birth two months ago, and not only embraces her post pregnancy body, but also loves it too. ❤#MeghanAndHarry #MeghanMarkle #lionkingpremiere pic.twitter.com/pBHWSxSLlf — Anne Boleyn (@TudorChick1501) July 14, 2019

The manner in which Markle has been portrayed in the media has been a point of contention. Some believe that it is racist, while others find some of Meghan’s behavior as offensive.

For the first time, the Duchess opened up simply about her media coverage during an interview with Pharrell Williams, according to Page Six. The short conversation took place during TheLion King premiere in Europe.

“They don’t make it easy,” Markle reportedly said, referring to enjoying her marriage to Prince Harry.