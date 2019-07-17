Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou Bust Out Of Matching Dresses On Instagram

Kylie Jenner and her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, are twins yet again in their matching velour dresses.

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner posted a brand new photo of herself and Stassie on her Instagram account. In the picture the girls wear the same dress in different colors as they give smoldering looks into the camera.

Kylie dons a purple dress that flaunts her ample cleavage due to the low-cut bust line, and shows off her curvy backside and long, lean legs.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back. She also rocks a full face of makeup in the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow and a bronzed glow.

Jenner adds pink blush on her cheeks, dramatic eyeliner, and a dark berry color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Meanwhile, Stassie rocks the same dress in a dark blue color, also flaunting her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and toned legs.

The model has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands the cascade down her back and fall around her face.

Stassie also goes full glam with her makeup look, which includes a shimmering highlighter, contouring on her nose, dark eyebrows, cat-eye liner, and the same berry color on her lips that Kylie wears.

According to a recent report by People Magazine, sources claim that Kylie Jenner’s flawless figure may soon take a backseat as she and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are said to be trying for baby number two, as well as talking about getting married.

“Kylie is very happy with her life. She and Travis are discussing marriage. Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the insider dished.

Jenner and Scott have been dodging rumors that they’re engaged, or even already married, for months now. However, Kylie recently told Paper Magazine that she and Travis aren’t married yet, and that she’ll be sure to let her fans know when the couple do decide to walk down the aisle together.

Meanwhile, fans can continue to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s lavish lifestyle, and see her sexy photos, by following the reality TV star on her Twitter and Instagram accounts for updates.