‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Wows In Skin-Tight Pinks During Rare Bedroom Footage

Chelsea Houska tends not to update her social media too often. The Teen Mom 2 star has only shared two Instagram updates this month. The redhead’s 5.6 million Instagram followers may wait with bated breath for full-blown updates, but they’ve got another way to keep tabs on Chelsea. The platform’s Instagram stories offer a 24-hour window before vanishing.

Earlier today, Chelsea posted some Instagram stories from her bedroom. The footage showed Chelsea wowing in a selfie video displaying her Fabletics athleisurewear. Chelsea’s update came as a paid partnership with the sportswear giant. The video showed the 27-year-old modeling a cute and skin-tight pair of leggings in multi-tonal pinks and grays. The clingy material was flaunting this mother’s super-fit legs and Chelsea definitely seemed out to showcase the view as she posted the footage in full-frontal and profile positioning. The trendy bottoms were paired with a loose white sweatshirt. Chelsea’s trademark fiery locks were visible alongside minimal makeup that accentuated her attractive features.

While Chelsea didn’t send out any footage of her three children or husband Cole DeBoer, she did offer her fans a reminder that being a busy wife and mother doesn’t stop her from keeping in tip-top shape. Chelsea’s marriage to Cole is largely gushed over by fans. The couple tied the knot back in 2016 and have since welcomed two children.

Chelsea has spoken about first meeting Cole; the pair met by chance at a gas station in 2014. Speaking to Us Weekly, Chelsea detailed the touching moment she first clapped eyes on her future husband.

“He was across at the other pump. And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

Chelsea and Cole are now parents to children Watson and Layne. This mother of three is, however, also a parent to Aubree whom she had with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Loading...

Chelsea shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant with fans watching her discover that she was pregnant with Aubree. Likewise shared on the franchise was Chelsea’s tumultuous relationship with Lind. The couple’s ups and downs eventually took a turn for the worse and they split. Fortunately, Chelsea found long-term love with Cole. The couple’s life as a family largely receives positive feedback over on Chelsea’s Instagram where a bio introduces Chelsea as a “wife and mommy.”

Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea should follow her Instagram.