Irina Shayk Strips Down To Lingerie, Shows Off Lean Body On Instagram

Irina Shayk proved to her Instagram followers on Tuesday just how amazing she looks. The 33-year-old Russian model took to the social media platform to share a rare mirror selfie, in which she stripped down to a bra and panties, much to the delight of her legions of fans.

The photo on Shayk’s Instagram feed showed the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover girl posing in a mirror with one arm raised high over her head, giving a perfect view of her lean body in the two-piece lingerie set. She wore a light blue bra that appeared to have a bit of lace detailing and a low plunging neckline, which revealed a hint of her cleavage. Shayk paired the bra with matching panties that sat low on her hips, leaving her taut abs and thin thighs on full display.

Shayk kept her dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun to show off dainty hoop earrings on her ears. She gazed down at the camera in front of her. In the caption, the model gave a shout-out to Intimissimi, the Italian lingerie brand that created the set. Shayk’s photo was also featured on the brand’s page, and she has modeled their looks for over a year.

The post on Shayk’s feed garnered over 345,000 likes in three hours. In the comments, fans and friends complimented Shayk’s insane physique.

“Why do you just get better and better every year Irina!!” celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote.

“OMG Ir amazing,” stylist Anya Ziourova added.

Many others simply left heart-eye emoji in the comments instead of words.

This is certainly not the first time that Shayk has shown off her Intimissimi gear for Instagram. Back in May, the model graced the social media site with another mirror selfie. That time, she posed in a lit mirror wearing an orange triangle bra that barely contained her voluptuous chest.

Her lower half was covered with a pair of hipster bottoms that left her rock-hard midsection on full display. Shayk pulled one arm up to her dark hair, which fell down her shoulders in waves as she peered down at the camera.

The post currently sits at over 489,000 likes.

Perhaps she just picked up the new lingerie in her latest post this week, as Us Weekly reported on Monday that the model was spotted shopping at an Intimissimi boutique in Soho, New York. The publication revealed that she left the store with a large shopping bag. There’s nothing like some retail therapy!