Sommer Ray Flaunts Insanely Toned Backside In Tiny Floral Thong On Instagram

Sommer Ray has a knack for drawing attention to her posts on Instagram using her flawless curves and natural beauty. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old model flaunted one of her best-known assets for the social media site — her butt. Ray took to Instagram to show off a new photo of herself rocking an itsy-bitsy thong that left little to the imagination in regards to the lower half of her body.

The post on Ray’s Instagram feed, which contained three photos, showed the fitness junkie posing on a fuzzy carpet in what appeared to be a living room. Ray kept her outfit incredibly simple for the photo shoot, opting to wear only a tiny yellow crop top featuring a cinched hem paired with a pink, yellow, and white floral thong. She accessorized the look with a shell anklet, golden bracelets, and rings on her fingers. The model finished off the look with vintage-style round, gold glasses.

In the first photo of the set, Ray leaned back on her elbows as she tugged at the thong’s thin string at her waist, leaving her abs, her tanned legs, and her completely curvy thighs totally exposed. She looked as toned as ever as she pointed her toes to accentuate the length of her legs. Ray gave a sultry gaze at the camera and let her light brown hair fall behind her shoulders.

In the second photo, Ray flipped over onto her side to give a better view of her bare back, the thong, and the bodacious booty underneath. She tilted her head to the sky here to complete the side profile. The third and final photo in the post was similar to the first, except the model kept her gaze straight ahead.

The post gained over 240,000 likes in just 25 minutes. Many fans and friends gathered in the comments section to compliment Ray’s insane physique.

“THICC has joined the chat,” one fan joked with a peach emoji.

“The luckiest carpet ever,” another said.

“You’re a beautiful woman Sommer,” a third fan added with a heart.

Some followers were at a loss for words and opted to leave series of emoji in the comments instead.

Ray, who has been a bodybuilder for much of her life alongside her father, revealed the secret to her famous backside to Cosmopolitan in May 2018, per Texts From Last Night. While she offered up her complete diet and exercise routine for fans, she wanted to make it clear that she doesn’t intend for everyone to look just like her.

“I don’t want to motivate women to look like me. I want them to love themselves the way I do,” she explained. “Society puts on pressure to look and be a certain way — you’re your best when you are confident in yourself.”