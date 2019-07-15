Sommer Ray Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Dancing Video & Instagram Has A Lot To Say

Sommer Ray is known for many things, but two of the most popular are her skimpy outfits and her unapologetically silly dance moves on Instagram. Sometimes, these factors don’t mesh well together. On Sunday, the 22-year-old model took to the social media site to share a video of herself dancing in a teeny tiny crop top without a bra underneath, which made way for more than one accidental wardrobe malfunction.

The video on Ray’s Instagram showed the fitness junkie standing at a grill with a spatula in hand. In spirit of the weekend cookout, she wore a pair of blue boxers featuring hot dogs. The tight bottoms hugged her toned thighs and accentuated her bodacious backside. Meanwhile, on top, the model wore nothing but a very cropped white T-shirt that read “Sommer Vibes,” a piece from her own clothing line. The short top left her toned, tanned abs on full display and came dangerously close to fully revealing her bare chest underneath.

Ray accessorized the look with a black scrunchie on her wrist, a tight gold bracelet, several rings, hoop earrings, and a dainty silver necklace. Her long, light brown locks fell in messy waves down her back as she wore minimal makeup.

Instead of cooking the food, Ray danced along to “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, a popular women’s anthem this summer. The video began with the model shaking her booty before she turned to face the camera and make a few silly faces. As she bounced around, her crop top billowed in the breeze, risking exposure. On a few occasions, Ray brought her hand to her chest and accidentally lifted the crop top, showing off the lower half of her breast.

The video garnered over 4 million views in a day, and fans definitely noticed Ray’s slip-ups, pointing them out in the comments.

“Can you try to touch the sky for me,” one fan joked.

“Like if u realized she didn’t have a bra on,” another said.

Meanwhile, other viewers took notice of something else in the short clip — Ray’s grill, which was filled with food, wasn’t even on.

“‘let’s flip the chicken’ the grill not even on bro,” someone pointed out with a skeptical emoji.

“Don’t let this distract you from the fact the grill isn’t even on..” a fan added.

Despite the slip-ups and the cooking error, Ray’s followers still loved and appreciated her fun little video. Fellow model Iskra left fire emoji in the comments, while a fan told Ray to “work it, girl!”