See The Racy ‘Butt Video’ Of Kylie Jenner And Best Pal Stassie Karanikolaou That Kylie Deleted From Instagram

Kylie Jenner may have quickly deleted the so-called “butt video” of herself and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou shaking their backsides in matching outfits, but the internet was too fast for her.

The reality television star has spent the weekend on a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos, where she has shared a series of racy pictures and videos of the festivities. One of those came in the early morning hours on Monday, when Kylie posted a clip of herself and best friend Stassie sauntering up a set of stairs, with their nearly identical curvy physiques swaying as they walked.

The clip didn’t stay up long, as Kylie deleted it and replaced it with a shot of herself and Stassie standing side-by-side on the same set of stairs. The Instagram photo got some viral attention, but also attracted a number of fans wondering what had happened to the sultry “butt video” she had just shared and then quickly deleted.

“Anyone came here after the butt video got deleted?” one person wrote.

“Is it just me or do they have the EXACT same body?” another mused.

While Kylie Jenner may have thought better of posting the “butt video” with Stassie Karanikolaou, she didn’t do it quickly enough to get it past her more than 140 million Instagram followers. Clips of the video still circulated across social media, and someone uploaded it to the GIF-sharing site Gfycat, where it was then shared to Reddit and other sites.

Kylie Jenner ended up posting one piece of the video in her Instagram Stories, where she added a filter.

There were plenty of other revealing photos of Kylie and her best friend shared over the course of the weekend getaway, including another shot of the two showing off in the tropical sun.

Loading...

Stassie, who has 4 million Instagram followers of her own, has become a fixture in Kylie’s feed as well. Kylie has had some high praise for her friend in the past.

“You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life, and I feel like without you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Kylie said of Stassie to Teen Vogue. “Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal.”

The deleted (then retouched and reposted) video was not the only time that Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou got some viral attention this weekend. Just a few hours earlier, Kylie shared a sweet Instagram snap of Stassie playing in the pool with Kylie’s baby daughter, Stormi, that drew a big reaction from her followers.