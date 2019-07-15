American Fitness Model Hope Beel’s Killer Abs Are On Full Display In New Pic And Fans Can’t Handle The Hotness

American model Hope Beel is very popular on Instagram for being on top of her game when it comes to fitness.

Not only that but fans love her for posting her bikini snaps every week which not only leave them thoroughly excited but also serve as a source of motivation to stay fit.

Taking to her page, the 30-year-old model recently stunned her whopping 1.1 million followers by posting a new bikini picture — one that became an instant hit.

In the pic, the stunner could be seen wearing a neon-pink bikini that allowed her to show off her incredibly sexy legs as well as her well-toned abs. She also flashed a glimpse of her cleavage through the low-cut neckline of her bikini top to tease her fans.

To pose for the snap, the model tied her raven-colored tresses into a bun and opted for minimal makeup as she looked toward the floor and lifted her arms up to fix her hair.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at Los Amigos, Tulum, while in the caption, she informed her fans that she is in love with Sundays because she gets the chance to pamper herself and get ready for the upcoming week.

She also said that she is super motivated to raise her fitness game and take it to the next level from Monday.

As of this writing, and within three hours of going live, the picture accrued more than 6,000 likes and several comments where fans praised her for her stamina as well as her stunning figure.

“Will you marry me?” one of her fans asked. “Electric pink? You make anything sexy,” another fan commented referring to the color of Hope’s bikini.

While a third fan, who seems to be quite a big fan of the model, wrote the following comment to express his feelings.

“You look so pretty! You enchant me. I like you and love you very much. I send you kisses and hugs from México.”

Hope also shared a throwback snap where she could be seen wearing a skimpy red bikini — one that made her look nothing short of gorgeous. The picture racked up an additional 15,000 likes and about 150 comments which proves that the stunning model is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Hope is not only a fitness model but is also a nutrition coach. The hottie started her fitness modeling career in 2013 when she entered her first NPC Bikini competition.