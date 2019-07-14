Stunning Russian Model Viki Odintcova Flaunts Figure In A Red Bikini And Poses On The Beach

Russian model Viki Odintcova exactly knows how to tease her 4.8 million fans on Instagram with her racy photographs. Despite the fact that she treats her followers to several bikini-clad and near-nude photos of herself every week, they never seem to get enough of the model’s hot pictures.

Following her sultry pic-sharing routine, the stunner recently dropped yet another bikini snap which immediately set pulses racing.

In the picture, the 25-year-old model could be seen wearing a skimpy red bikini that allowed her to flash her never-ending cleavage. She squatted on a beach to pose for the camera and, in the process, she put her well-toned legs on full display to tease her fans.

Leaving her silky tresses down, the model opted for minimal makeup and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses to pull off the perfect beach look. She finished off her look with a pair of gray trainers.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in the Maldives where Viki is currently located for her next modeling assignment.

Within a few hours of posting, the picture has racked up a whopping 161,000 likes and over 1,100 comments which shows that Viki is, indeed, immensely popular among her fans and followers on the photo-sharing website.

Prior to posting the red bikini picture, Viki shared yet another skin-baring picture where she was featured lying on a sun lounger, wearing a pink bikini. The model stretched her legs wide open and also raised both of her arms above her head to pose for the picture.

In the process, Viki flashed major sideboob and showed off her taut stomach, which left her fans drooling over her hotness. Among other fans and followers, Viki’s pictures were also liked by fellow models and celebs, including Jen Selter, Josefine Forsberg, and her fellow Russian, model Nata Lee.

Viki’s third picture also raised the heat of her Instagram page as she opted for a dangerously tiny black bikini and posed by leaning over a palm tree. As a result, the hottie flashed her amazing abs, long legs, and major sideboob.

Like all of her pictures, this one was also captured by the famous Russian photographer, Mavrin. He also posted a fire emoji on Viki’s hot picture to show some appreciation.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Viki was initially a part of Mavrin modeling agency’s regular model roster and was hired for smaller photo shoots.

Owing to her stunning looks and modeling talent, however, she soon made it big and was featured in Maxim Russia. That apart, the Saint Petersburg native has also posed for Playboy magazine and appeared on its cover in June of 2015.