After Farrah Abraham Says Jenelle Evans Not A ‘Woman Of Value,’ Internet Reminds Her She’s An Adult Film Star

Farrah Abraham took aim at fellow Teen Mom Jenelle Evans this week, saying she’s not a “woman of value” for sticking with her husband who is accused of killing the family dog.

The internet quickly reminded Farrah Abraham of her own past as an adult film star.

The drama between the MTV reality television stars was stirred up this week by TMZ, with a photographer tracking down Farrah on the street with her daughter and asking for comment on the controversy surrounding Evans and her husband, who is under investigation for reportedly murdering the family dog.

While Farrah may not have offered the opinion had she not been prompted, the Teen Mom star wasn’t shy in sharing her opinion on Jenelle.

“I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids, and I feel really awful for her kids for that,” she said. “I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots a dog for no reason. I think everybody on the earth would not stay with David. A woman of value would not stay with a man who’s like that.”

The advice struck an odd chord with Teen Mom fans online, with many reminding Farrah of her past as an adult film star. As The Stir noted, Farrah’s jaunt into the adult film industry included a movie pitched as a “private video” that was accidentally leaked but was actually produced by industry giant Vivid Entertainment, starring a well-known male adult actor.

Farrah then took it one (somewhat odd) step further, launching a line of sex toys that were molded after her own “lady parts.”

As many fans noted online, that doesn’t appear to be the actions of a “woman of value.”

“Takes one to know one,” one person responded.

Loading...

“And this comes from HER? Hahahahahahahaha!” another said.

Yikes, Farrah Abraham Says Jenelle Evans Isn't a "Woman of Value"https://t.co/KnYKVdUEVl pic.twitter.com/u1zy61eEaw — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 12, 2019

When it comes to current stability, Farrah Abraham certainly has an advantage over both Jenelle Evans and Amber Portwood, who she also mentioned in her comments to TMZ. Jenelle just got custody of her kids back after the alleged dog-killing incident (which some believe was just a publicity stunt), and Portwood lost custody after allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a machete. Others might argue on the merits of the adult film industry as a legitimate career choice for a young parent, but that hasn’t seemed to stop the internet from reminding Farrah of the perceived hypocrisy.