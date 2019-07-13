Sara Sampaio Rocks A Pink Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret’s Sara Sampaio appears to be enjoying her summer so far, posting a new photo that revealed that she’s been taking advantage of the beautiful weather. Her newest post shows her rocking a light pink bikini, as she posed while standing in the ocean. The photo was taken from above the model, and Sara was spotted smiling widely while looking to her right. Her hair was wet and slicked back for the shot, as she simply accessorized with a small pendant necklace on a thin chain. The bikini itself was simple and chic, featuring a top that closely resembled a fitted bra. Behind you, you could spot another swimmer. The photo’s been liked over 147,000 times in the first hour since it was posted.

In addition to enjoying the ocean, Sampaio has lots to be excited about. Her second newest update revealed that she snagged yet another major magazine cover. This time, she was featured on the Italian edition of Marie Claire, and the photo that was chosen showed Sampaio in a burnt orange outfit. Sampaio posed against a wooden wall with thin horizontal panels, as she wore an oversized suit. It had large, dark buttons and it didn’t appear that the model wore anything underneath the blazer.

With all of the hard work that she’s been doing this year, it wasn’t too surprising that she announced a vacation yesterday on Instagram. She shared the news alongside a couple of selfies, where she wore a white shirt and a straw hat. She wore only minimal makeup, which included lip liner and perhaps a small dusting of eyeshadow. She smiled with her lips closed and her hand on her chin for the first shot, and looked up towards the sky for the second.

The model shared some of her beauty secrets with Vogue, which were likely of huge interest to her fans.

“I try to work out twice a week. I don’t restrict myself from any food in my diet; I think it’s all about balance.”

“I’m also very lucky with my genetics and metabolism. When it comes to beauty, I feel that hanging with people you love, laughing, and doing silly things gets your spirits up. We are always prettier when we are happier,” she said.

And while Sampaio seems to look flawless all the time, she also revealed that she wasn’t without her faults.

Loading...

“I’ve been dealing with a little acne due to stress this past year. So in the morning I wash my face with Orentreich face wash, then I put some serum from Luzern on to combat imperfections, and I finish with a moisturizer from Luzern as well,” noted Sampaio.