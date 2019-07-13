Kat Von D Says She Feels Guilty About Being A Working Mom

The makeup entrepreneur wrote a lengthy Instagram post about leaving her son to go to work.

Being a working mom is hard, just ask makeup entrepreneur Kat Von D.

The owner of her own makeup line took to Instagram to talk about what it’s like to leave her son at home and travel the world for work.

Familiar to a lot of working moms, “mom guilt” was experienced by Von D when it comes to leaving 7-month-old son Leafar at home. She said she “feels excruciating guilt and agony for missing a day with him.”

She did, however, say she understood that it was part of being a working mom, she just wasn’t “prepared” for it. She thanked her husband and Leafar’s dad, Rafael Reyes, a member of the band Prayers, for making her feel better.

“Not everyone’s partner is willing or able to take as much time, so as much as I miss my little family already, I’m feeling extra fortunate today,” she said.

Apparently, mom guilt is felt by a lot of celebrities. Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood commented on Von D’s post, saying she gets it and that Von D wasn’t the only one who felt it.

“You are doing great mama! Keep up the great work!” Wood said.

Von D grew up in Mexico as Katherine von Drachenberg. She was a professional tattoo artist who made it big on reality shows like Miami Ink and LA Ink. Now, she has one of Sephora’s most successful brands, according to Racked. Her products sell out in a matter of weeks and receive glowing reviews. The line has a highly recognized style and has a combination of punk, goth, and rock ‘n’ roll. It mostly looks like Von D who wears jet-black hair, red lipstick and black winged eyeliner.

Before marrying Reyes, she had a long string of high-profile relationships. Most noted were notorious men like Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, Jesse James, and Steve- O.

Von D married Reyes in February of 2018. The wedding was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel and she wore a striking red gown and veil for the event, according to E! News. Leafer was born in a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula in December of 2018. Von D said in an Instagram post that she and her husband “want to take the next 40 days [4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood.”

Von D said she intended to raise her child vegan, and without vaccinations, which caused a stir online.