Cardi B Flaunts Washboard Abs In Sports Bra After Revealing She Had Plastic Surgery To Get Pre-Baby Body Back

Cardi B is happy to explain how she got her amazing figure, with nobody arguing about the results.

The rapper revealed back in May that she underwent plastic surgery to help recover after the birth of her daughter, Kulture. She admitted to getting liposuction and a breast augmentation last year in an effort to bounce back quickly from welcoming her first child.

The plastic surgery certainly has made a major difference as seen when Cardi B was photographed wearing a sports bra and showing off her washboard abs. The picture was taken as she prepared for a concert in Zurich, Switzerland, OK! Magazine noted.

“Cardi, 26, rocked a sports bra with sweatpants as she made her way to a waiting vehicle. The ‘Clout’ rapper kept her grey and black hair tied up in a loose bun.”

However, the amazing look came with a high price, so much so that it is likely this will be the last time Cardi B goes under the knife. During a concert, she revealed that the procedures were making it hard for her to perform, according to USA Today.

“I have some news for y’all,” she revealed. “I should have canceled today… I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna (expletive) up my lipo. But… I’m still gonna get my (expletive) money back, let’s go.”

The rapper did end up having to cancel some concerts in May due to complications from the plastic surgery. Her rep later said in a statement to People magazine that Cardi tried to do too much too fast after going under the knife.

We had a whole caption prepared but… CARDI B'S ABS. https://t.co/BxoPSLAF2m pic.twitter.com/Dk5Rz54rPv — E! News (@enews) May 2, 2019

“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May,” her rep said at the time.

Cardi B later took to Twitter to explain that she had been working out for the past two weeks because, as she put it, “I ain’t getting surgery again.”

Cardi B has never been shy about sharing her body. She has also been consistently honest with fans about the work she has had done. The rapper frequently takes to Instagram to share racy snaps, including many from backstage as she prepares for her shows. The artist has also been open about her past as a stripper and how that job helped springboard her career in the rap industry.