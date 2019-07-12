Tyra Banks Goes ‘Nearly Nude,’ Celebrates Diversity With Throwback Snapshot

Tyra Banks is in the mood for some “Flashback Friday” on Instagram today, and her fans are here for it. On Friday, July 12, the supermodel took to the popular social media platform to share a throwback snapshot from her look at a VH1 Fashion Awards “circa ’98,” during which she rocked, well, not a whole lot of clothing.

In the photo, Banks is seen in what looks to be the backstage of the event while wearing a nude-colored strapless crop top that hugs her torso tightly, putting her enviable physique on full display. As Banks noted in the caption, back then, she could never find “nude” clothing that matched her skin tone, so the top she wore to the Fashion Awards was several shades lighter. The iconic model used the opportunity given by this “Flashback Friday” post to note her appreciation for “the myriad of creatives today that service all skin.”

Banks is wearing her hair pulled back tightly into either a high ponytail or bun, allowing the focus to remain on her face. She is rocking a gorgeous light brown shadow on her upper lids that makes her green eyes stand out and a burnt orange-hued lipstick that just screams late 1990s.

Banks’ post, which she shared with her 6.5 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 500 comments within just about an hour of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the supermodel flocked to the comments section to reminisce about the good ole days with her, and also to share their admiration for her and thank her for standing up for diversity.

“TY-TY BABYYY!!! this photo is legendary for that reason!! still breaking barriers to this day love!!!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series with hands raised and red heart emoji.

“You look absolutely divine,” another fan chimed in.

“Beautiful shade Sis! Gorgeous,” a third fan added, also including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

Banks was breaking barriers back then, and she continues to do it today. Earlier this year, the model came out of retirement to grace the pages — and the cover — of the 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. More than two decades before, Banks had made history when she became the first African-American model to land a cover on the magazine, and this year she returned to the same island to flaunt her slamming figure one again, as Sports Illustrated pointed out.