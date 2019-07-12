Kylie Jenner’s Naked Video Racks Up 1 Million Views In 20 Minutes

Kylie Jenner has especially good reasons to be looking forward to the year’s warmer months. The 21-year-old’s Kylie Skin brand is launching another wave of merch – today seems to have been Kylie’s moment to announce the exciting news. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has updated her Instagram account with a sizzling video that’s been racking up insane views – over 1 million were clocked within 20 minutes of the post going live.

Kylie’s video showed her shot at various angles as she lay on a sunlit floor. The mother of one had gone brave with her wardrobe – Kylie appeared naked under a woven layer of crystals held together by sheer netting. The camera had taken in this mogul’s killer curves and it wasn’t holding back. While close-ups of Kylie rubbing her skin with Kylie Skin products focused on plugging the goods, more zoomed-out footage sent fans this star’s bare booty, flat stomach, and crystal-covered cleavage. Likewise visible were Kylie’s small tattoos.

It looks like Kylie nailed her update. It ticked boxes for its slick finish, sun-drenched feel, and the inclusion of a little eye contact – a brief close-up of Kylie’s face sent out her natural beauty via a direct gaze.

A simple caption from the Kylie Skin founder announced what her brand has in the pipeline.

Kylie’s 2019-launched brand has been making waves. The pink-packaged collection came with a big build-up, a candy-colored launch party, and promo that included Kylie’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie Skin forms this mother’s second beauty-centric business venture – the 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics brand has made this businesswoman the world’s youngest billionaire.

Kylie Skin‘s website offers some words from its CEO.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe it’s finally here! Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!”

Kylie Skin offers six core products – all retail for under $30. Promo for Kylie Skin has largely seen the company’s CEO ditch her usual made-up look for a natural one. Nonetheless, it looks like Kylie hasn’t held back on sending fans her wowing body in her trademark itsy-bitsy way.

Kylie’s video was liked by sister Kendall Jenner and BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her Instagram.