Jen Selter Barely Contained By Pink Bikini

Fitness model Jen Selter has been showing off her sculpted physique in a variety of swimsuits while she vacations abroad in Bali. Recently, Selter opted to showcase something else important to her as well — her brand of protein bars, JenstaBar, in a sizzling selfie.

In the shot, Selter poses poolside in a scenic location. The photo does not come with a geotag, but it looks like she may still be kicking back and relaxing in Bali, Indonesia. The structure in the background looks similar to a previous shot she shared in what appeared to be the same bikini.

Selter poses on top of an outdoor cushion, sitting in a comfortable position with her legs tucked underneath her body. She is wearing a bright pink bikini, which showcases her toned physique to perfection. The bottoms are a high-cut style that stretch up over her hips, and show off her toned legs and booty to perfection. The top is likewise scandalous, and consists of a bandeau-style top that stretches across her chest and leaves her assets to spill out both the top and bottom of the suit.

Selter’s glossy brunette hair is down in the shot, and she rocks a pair of sunglasses. In her hand is one of her JenstaBars. Selter is the CEO of the protein bar brand, which crafts low sugar, high protein snack bars.

Selter shared a gym selfie yesterday, and confessed in the caption that she had not found much time to hit the gym while being on vacation in Bali. She has not shared much of what she is eating abroad, besides the one photo she took while enjoying her morning cup of coffee outside.

She may very well be indulging a bit and enjoying the foods that Bali has to offer while off camera, but the picture shared most recently proves that she also brought some Selter-approved snacks to help keep her eating on track.

Her followers loved the shot, which received over 76,700 likes in just 14 hours. Fans could not get enough of her beauty, and one commented “absolutely stunning my queen.”

Fans who have not been keeping up with Selter’s Instagram updates may want to scroll through the past week or so to check out all the shots from her Balinese vacation. In a previous post, Selter shared that she wanted to travel more this year, so followers will have to stay tuned to see what destination is next for the fitness superstar.