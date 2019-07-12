Romee Strijd Bares Booty In Black Barely There Lingerie

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd shared a sultry black-and-white photo a couple of days ago where she modeled sheer lingerie. And today, the brand shared another photo from the same shoot. It showed Romee in a cutout lingerie teddy, which had a thong-cut bottom. This meant that her derriere was exposed in the shot, as she faced her back diagonally toward the camera.

Thanks to the lighting and angles, the photo had an artistic quality. At the same time, Romee gave a sultry look over her right shoulder. She wore her hair down in loose waves, and grabbed her right wrist with her left hand. The photo was popular among VS fans, garnering over 197,000 likes.

Meanwhile, the model shared her own update today on her feed. The photo was of her puckering her lips in a slimming, black outfit. The top had a plunge neckline, which let her flaunt her cleavage, while she cinched her waist with a belt. Her jewelry included what looked like a pearl necklace and matching earrings.

Romee’s makeup included a very glossy pink lipstick and a hint of blush. Her eyes popped thanks to a light metallic pink eyeshadow and liner. This photo has over 148,000 likes, including a like from fellow model Kristina Romanova.

Another photo from three days ago revealed the rest of Strijd’s outfit, which was anything but casual. She was spotted in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in the black dress. The top looked to be a long-sleeved bodysuit, while the skirt portion was lacy, sheer, and full of movement. She completed the look with simple black heels, and she played with her skirt to give the Instagram photo a ton of movement.

Romee seems to look amazing all the time, and her interview with Hello Magazine revealed how she achieves this.

“Working out is a thing we do all year long, so maybe we amp it up closer to the show, but I’m all about living a healthy lifestyle all year long so we don’t have to go crazy.”

And when it comes to the sisterhood among the models, it’s something that all of the VS models seem to love about working together.

“Everybody is so sweet but I’m really good friends with Taylor [Hill] so I would call on her if I needed a shoulder to cry on,” she noted.

And unsurprisingly, Strijd revealed that she has a ton of bras at home.

“I have SO many bras — I have, say, around 50 bras in my underwear drawer — what can you say, you need multiple options! At home I like to wear a super comfortable T-shirt bra,” she noted.