Demi Rose Can’t Contain Her Curves In The Tiniest Hot Pink Bikini

Demi Rose Mawby left little to the imagination this week when she showed off her beach look by rocking a very skimpy bikini.

On Wednesday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram story to share some new photos and videos of herself wearing some sexy bikinis, but one piece of swimwear in particular likely caught fans’ eyes.

In one clip, the model is seen sitting a bed as she sports a teeny tiny, hot pink bikini. Demi’s ample cleavage spills out of the classic triangle top, which also flaunts her toned arms, flat tummy, and insane abs.

Mawby adds a pair of matching bright pink bottoms, which barely cover her, and put the model’s hourglass figure and curvy booty on full display.

Demi has her long, born hair pushed back behind her head and styled in long, straight locks that fall down her back. Mawby also sports a full face of makeup in the video, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and thick lashes.

The model adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow, and a dark berry color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Demi accessorizes by wearing multiple gold rings on her fingers and small earrings. She also dons a dark red polish on her nails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently celebrated her 24th birthday, and she took to social media to shout out those who are the most important in her life.

“[Twenty-four] today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she told her fans in the caption of yet another sexy bikini photo.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Demi is considering moving from the U.K. to the United States, as she thinks it could help to advance her career.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the U.S. and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modeling and has some big things lined up with famous brands,” an insider told the outlet of Demi’s future plans.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose Mawby’s life and her sexy photos by following the model on social media.