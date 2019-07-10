Instagram Model Charly Jordan’s New Bikini Pic Is Driving Her 2.2 Million Fans Crazy

Instagram model Charly Jordan is popular among her legion of followers for her beautiful looks as well as her sense of style. Not only that, but the hottie is also a DJ, which makes her a multi-talented model.

The 20-year-old bombshell recently took to her Instagram account and stunned her fans and followers with a new picture, which immediately sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, Charly was featured wearing a skimpy black thong-style bikini that allowed her to show off her amazing body. In the first picture, the stunner turned her back towards the camera to provide a generous view of her pert derriere.

In the second picture, she tugged at her bikini bottoms and flashed a bit of sideboob to titillate her fans. The model wore minimal makeup and let her hair down. The photo in question was set against the backdrop of a pool.

Within four hours of going live, the picture accrued more than 153,000 likes and over 700 comments, where fans drooled over the sheer display of skin.

“You are the queen of Instagram,” one of her fans said. “That’s the finest body I have ever seen. Damn girl,” said a second.

Other fans and followers showered Charly with several complimentary words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “goddess in the truest sense of the word,” “your body is heavenly,” and “sexiest booty ever.”

Prior to posting the said snap, Charly — like many other celebrities — participated in the ‘bottle cap challenge’ and shared a video to wow her fans. The model not only unscrewed the bottle cap with her feet but she did it in style by wearing high heels.

The video was viewed 675,000 times and it garnered about 900 comments. Fans congratulated and praised the hottie for accepting the challenge and completing it with her signature style.

“The best one I have seen so far,” one of her fans said. “This one has got to go viral,” said another. A third commentator, who seemed to be unimpressed, challenged Charly to unscrew the bottle cap without anyone holding the bottle for her.

Apart from her fans and followers, some of her fellow models and celebrities also showed appreciation for the video, including Ainsley Rodriguez and Tristan Defeuillet-Vang.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Charly grew up in Las Vegas, along with her six siblings. As a child, she was very sporty — she played soccer for 12 years and competed in track for four. The model was also a sprinter and hurdler.