Ashley Tisdale’s Lingerie Recreation Of Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’ Already Called Iconic

Ashley Tisdale appears to be all about Taylor Swift today. The High School Musical alum took to the platform on July 10 for an upbeat snap that threw fans a lot to look at.

Ashley’s photo appeared to be channeling vibes from Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” song. The 29-year-old released the popular track last month. The video includes footage of Swift reclining in a pool propped up by a brightly-colored and circular inflatable – a photo showing the singer’s tattooed back in a similar setting was also posted to her social media as the song was released.

It looks like Taylor’s song has acquired a new celebrity face – Ashley’s update today came as a photo of herself lying on a bright green and circular background. Blue colors and swimsuit-clad individuals at the picture’s edge replicated Taylor’s pool setting. Ashley was taking center stage, though. Her lingerie-clad body was spread across her green background – fans would likely agree that Ashley looked cute as a button in her white camisole and underwear briefs.

The biggest pointer towards Swift’s song was, of course, “You Need To Calm Down” appearing in lettering across Ashley’s photo. The blonde sent her fans a giant smile and a caption using a pop culture reference – clearly, this girl is a Swiftie.

Fan comments poured in from the moment Ashley updated her account. While some fans quoted lyrics from the song, others simply typed out Taylor Swift’s Instagram handle. One user took to their native tongue to throw praise.

“Icónica,” they wrote.

It looks like the thought was echoed by a native English speaker.

“Iconic” was their response.

Celebrities crushing over other celebrities has now become commonplace. Halloween 2018 saw Kourtney Kardashian dress up as thank u, next singer Ariana Grande. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donned the pop star’s signature high ponytail, cat-wing eyeliner, and the pink dress Grande had worn for a television appearance. Kourtney captioned her picture with Grande’s lyrics.

Elsewhere, celebrities have been seen sending other famous faces the thumbs-up via outfits. Kim Kardashian frequently channels looks worn by singer Cher. Replication of events is also seen. Kendall Jenner’s recent Bottle Cap Challenge was followed by a similar event from former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, per The Inquisitr. While Farrah didn’t appear to mention Jenner, her update did follow the supermodel’s.

Today is less about the Kardashians and more about Taylor Swift and Ashley Tisdale, though. Countless fans replied saying they absolutely loved the update. It had racked up over 33,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live.