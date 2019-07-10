Sofia Vergara’s White Lace Bathing Suit Sends Fans Into Instagram Frenzy

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara posted a photo to Instagram where she was seen wearing a sassy white lace one-piece bathing suit, sending her followers into a frenzy, commenting on how spectacular the 47-year-old actress looked and how it appeared she was having the time of her life as she continued to share vacation snaps to the social media site.

The actress, who is spending her birthday in Italy with her husband Joe Manganiello, posted the sexy shot to her Instagram, the latest in a series of spectacular photos that has allowed her fans to take this trip of a lifetime with her. Thus far, Vergara has shared with her fans a series of sexy outfit changes, some drool-worthy food photos and some seriously romantic pics of her handsome Magic Mike-actor hubby, whom she married in November 2015.

The actress, who will conclude her run as Gloria Delgado Pritchett this season, Modern Family‘s 11th and final on ABC, is looking forward to the future with her handsome hubby and whatever blessings come their way both personally and professionally.

In May of this year, Vergara spoke to Women’s Wear Daily and spoke about her feelings as the series was coming to a close, a period of time where her celebrity rose into the stratosphere and she became one of the best paid (Forbes reported she earned $42.5M in 2018 through her work on the series and her many product endorsements, putting her at the highest-paid actress on the small screen) and most recognizable faces on television today.

The actress admitted she was “nervous” about the show’s final season to WWD.

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen next,” she said to the publication. “I already miss it. I always say, ‘I don’t understand why can’t we be like Law & Order? Why can’t we just keep going?’ It’s going to be hard to find another job and another character so perfect for me. I know the reality of that…it’s an opportunity that an actor gets once in a lifetime to be a part of a show so special and loved in 80 countries in the world,” she explained to WWD.

She also revealed in the interview that she will be seen in her first project alongside her handsome husband, a drama Manganiello produced with his brother Nick, titled Bottom of the 9th. The story tells the conflicts that arise after a professional baseball player returns home from prison after 17 years. Although she had no initial intent on being in the production, once she read the script Vergara wanted to be a part of this special story.

Modern Family will debut its 11th and final season on ABC beginning Wednesday, September 25, at 9 p.m. EST.